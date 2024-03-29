FBI Posts Ridiculous Tweet on Combating Hate Crimes – Then Gets Blown Up in the Comments!

The Chris Wray FBI posted a ridiculous tweet on combating hate crimes earlier this month.

FBI: Hate crimes not only harm victims but also strike fear into their communities. The #FBI is committed to combating hate crimes and seeking justice for victims. If you’re a victim of or witness to a hate crime, dial 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip.

Hate crimes not only harm victims but also strike fear into their communities. The #FBI is committed to combating hate crimes and seeking justice for victims. If you’re a victim of or witness to a hate crime, dial 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/Ybb4MFJMII to submit a tip. — FBI (@FBI) March 1, 2024

Of course, a majority of Americans know the FBI today is a lawless extension of the deep state and Democrat Party apparatus.

The agency is famous for making young conservative pregnant mothers stand outside in sub-freezing weather with their children.

The FBI is also famous for lying for Democrats in their investigations.

The comments on this FBI tweet posted earlier on X were brutal but spot on!

FBI clown show.

Round of applause for the most corrupt partisan hack “law enforcement” agency in the world. pic.twitter.com/Ce34FXZ4E8 — B² (@IceIceBrand0n) March 4, 2024

Hate crimes ignored.

Have you charged these people with hate crimes yet? https://t.co/pe4hh1fbbs — Betty Draper (@mrsltdondraper) March 19, 2024

I am a victim of #HateCrimes ! .@JoeBiden is continually attacking me as a #maga Republican. I am no threat, except for voting for the other party. I want him #charged and #arrested! — Mamashaw (@CShaw5457) March 26, 2024

This is a hate crime pic.twitter.com/NBhMFKOSjX — The American (@Pattheamerican) March 12, 2024

I am a victim. Every single time #biden screams on tv about #ultramaga . Can you please arrest him? — Mamashaw (@CShaw5457) March 24, 2024

Hate crimes?

The FBI imprisoned good American citizens that they entrapped on Jan 6.

The FBI should be abolished. — Rodney Martin (@NucleusinSC) March 21, 2024

The FBI is no longer an American institution. It will be judged harshly. — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) March 18, 2024

The FBI targeted Catholics and Republicans to strike fear into their communities. Who do we report that to? — DuluthDoublethink (@weareallboxer) March 29, 2024