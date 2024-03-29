FBI Posts Ridiculous Tweet on Combating Hate Crimes – Then Gets Blown Up in the Comments!

by

The Chris Wray FBI posted a ridiculous tweet on combating hate crimes earlier this month.

FBI: Hate crimes not only harm victims but also strike fear into their communities. The #FBI is committed to combating hate crimes and seeking justice for victims. If you’re a victim of or witness to a hate crime, dial 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip.

Of course, a majority of Americans know the FBI today is a lawless extension of the deep state and Democrat Party apparatus.

The agency is famous for making young conservative pregnant mothers stand outside in sub-freezing weather with their children.

The Georgia State Farm Center Election Night Report Is Proof that Chris Wray’s FBI Was in on the Election Fraud Cover-Up and More

The FBI is also famous for lying for Democrats in their investigations.

The Georgia State Farm Center Election Night Report Is Proof that Chris Wray’s FBI Was in on the Election Fraud Cover-Up and More

The comments on this FBI tweet posted earlier on X were brutal but spot on!

FBI clown show.

Hate crimes ignored.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.