FBI Posts Ridiculous Tweet on Combating Hate Crimes – Then Gets Blown Up in the Comments!

The Chris Wray FBI posted a ridiculous tweet on combating hate crimes earlier this month.
FBI: Hate crimes not only harm victims but also strike fear into their communities. The #FBI is committed to combating hate crimes and seeking justice for victims. If you’re a victim of or witness to a hate crime, dial 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip.
— FBI (@FBI) March 1, 2024
Of course, a majority of Americans know the FBI today is a lawless extension of the deep state and Democrat Party apparatus.
The agency is famous for making young conservative pregnant mothers stand outside in sub-freezing weather with their children.
The Georgia State Farm Center Election Night Report Is Proof that Chris Wray’s FBI Was in on the Election Fraud Cover-Up and More
The FBI is also famous for lying for Democrats in their investigations.
The comments on this FBI tweet posted earlier on X were brutal but spot on!
FBI clown show.
Round of applause for the most corrupt partisan hack “law enforcement” agency in the world. pic.twitter.com/Ce34FXZ4E8
— B² (@IceIceBrand0n) March 4, 2024
Hate crimes ignored.
Have you charged these people with hate crimes yet? https://t.co/pe4hh1fbbs
— Betty Draper (@mrsltdondraper) March 19, 2024
I am a victim of #HateCrimes ! .@JoeBiden is continually attacking me as a #maga Republican. I am no threat, except for voting for the other party. I want him #charged and #arrested!
— Mamashaw (@CShaw5457) March 26, 2024
This is a hate crime pic.twitter.com/NBhMFKOSjX
— The American (@Pattheamerican) March 12, 2024
I am a victim. Every single time #biden screams on tv about #ultramaga . Can you please arrest him?
— Mamashaw (@CShaw5457) March 24, 2024
Hate crimes?
The FBI imprisoned good American citizens that they entrapped on Jan 6.
The FBI should be abolished.
— Rodney Martin (@NucleusinSC) March 21, 2024
The FBI is no longer an American institution.
It will be judged harshly.
— Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) March 18, 2024
The FBI targeted Catholics and Republicans to strike fear into their communities. Who do we report that to?
— DuluthDoublethink (@weareallboxer) March 29, 2024
You have lost all respect.
— Robert Ande (@bobwiland) March 28, 2024