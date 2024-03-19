Far Left Squad Member Cori Bush Blames Problems With Power Grid on White Supremacy and Climate Change

Far left squad member and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush is blaming issues with the U.S. power grid on white supremacy and climate change.

It’s amazing that this woman is a member of congress. She is so obviously not a serious person.

The country definitely has power grid issues, but they do not stem from the left’s favorite talking points and pet issues. This is just an attempt to take a real problem and use it to talk about the things she wants to talk about.

Just the News reported:

Democrat claims that grid reliability issues are caused by white supremacists and climate change A House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing Tuesday examined threats to the security and reliability of the U.S. electricity grid, which can lead to more blackouts. While reliability assessments regularly find that increased reliance on wind and solar, increased demand from electrification, an underbuilt electrical delivery network, and rapid retirements of on-demand generators are creating an increased risk of blackouts, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., ranking member of the subcommittee, instead blamed other sources of the problem, namely, white supremacy. She also threw in “climate change” for good measure. “For years, law enforcement and researchers have been monitoring violent white supremacist groups and their targeting of our country’s power grid,” said Bush. She also claimed that impacts of increasing extreme weather from climate change was another factor impacting the nation’s grid reliability. “It’s unacceptable for our children and for our grandchildren who will inherit this mess if we don’t address the horrors of climate change,” Bush said.

How do people vote for this person?

Cori Bush is a moron. https://t.co/gXhEe4gJpR — Dusty (@dustopian) March 16, 2024

Another "Squad" intellectual weighs in on the unreliability of the electrical grid, and of course the sources of the problem are racism and climate change!

Who could have possibly predicted that? https://t.co/JJGO5Fi49O — LocutusOfBorg (@BattleofWolf359) March 16, 2024

It would be funny if it wasn’t such a serious issue. We need much smarter people in congress.