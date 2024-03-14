“Facebook Is the Enemy of the People – I Think Facebook Is an Equal Threat” – President Trump Rips Facebook after the House Bans TikTok (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump sat down with Newsmax host Greg Kelly for an interview that aired Wednesday night.

During the discussion Trump was asked about banning TikTok in the United States.

President Trump immediately turned his attention to Facebook, a platform that openly censures and bans conservative voices.

Greg Kelly: One more thing from today’s news, TikTok. The Republicans just voted – the Republicans and Democrats just voted to ban it. You don’t think they should ban it right now?

President Trump: Well, I didn’t say anything other than you have to look at Facebook. Facebook is the enemy of the people. They did those lockboxes. They spent 500 million. You know, if you spent more than $5,600 or whatever the number is, if you spent a $100 more, they put you in prison for campaign violations. Right?

Zuckerberg or Zuckerbucks, whatever you want to call them, is spending, the number is crazy. He’s spending $500 million in the last election and nothing happens to him. And that money is being passed all over the place, especially under lockboxes or so called lockboxes because they’re not lockboxes. I call them open boxes. And I think that something has to be done with Facebook. And one thing I will say, I don’t want Facebook to get bigger because I think Facebook is an equal threat. And that includes with China. Because if China wants to know anything about what Facebook knows, they’re going to give them the information.