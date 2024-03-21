Exposing the DNC Plan to Rig the 2024 Election – Former WA State Democrat Operative Blows the Whistle on Dems

Guest post by Bill Bruch at All Things Politics

David Spring is a former leader of the Washington State Democratic Party. He was the East King County Representative to the King County Central Committee and Training Advisor for King County Democrats – where he taught hundreds of volunteers how to run political campaigns using the Democratic Database called Votebuilder.

Spring was on the Board of the WA Progressive Caucus – which is the largest caucus in the WA Democratic Party and ran the WA for Bernie Sanders website, where he published articles and videos teaching thousands of Sanders supporters (most of whom had never been Democrats) how to take over the Democrat party. As a result, in 2016 WA state had the highest percentage of Bernie delegates of any state in the nation.

Spring was taken out of the Democratic Party for exposing a million-dollar bribe given by the leaders of the State Democrats to a Republican State Senator which induced her to drop out of the State Senate and endorse her Dem Party opponent.

Spring is an accomplished scientist and computer security expert and spent 20 years teaching courses at Bellevue Community College where he taught more than 1,000 students who were employees at Microsoft. He has degrees in Science Education and Child Development from WA State University and the University of Washington. He is currently running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction (a nonpartisan office) to restore local control of public schools as required by the State Constitution – and to expose the many crimes committed by the leaders of the WA State Democratic Party.

After meeting with Mr. Spring, I found him to be an honest and true patriot. Like so many of us, just simply trying to get rid of the corruption in politics so we can enjoy our lives, families, and businesses and get back to a sense of normalcy in our community, state, and country. He believes that with all the bad things that have happened in the past 4 years, voters are now more open to hearing the truth.

During the 2016 Presidential Election cycle, Spring witnessed how the corrupt leaders of the Democratic Party – also known as the DNC – rigged the election against Bernie Sanders.

Spring says, “it was not Russian interference that led to the election of Donald Trump. It was entirely the fault of the corrupt leaders of the Democratic Party who rigged the 2016 Democratic Party primaries and delegate selection process against Bernie – this was a crime against Bernie Sanders and Independent voters.”

According to Spring: “The people running the Democrat Party right now are crooks, and the head crook is Bill Gates. Someone needs to let the voters know how corrupt these people are. DNC rules that disenfranchise millions of voters must be opposed by all of us who care about the future of our democracy.”

Spring has spent more than 20 years warning about the lack of security of mail-in ballots and insecure centralized vote-counting machines. There is no doubt that the 2020 Presidential Election was one of the most corrupt elections in US history. One reason is that there was a dramatic increase in mail-in ballots in 2020 compared to 2016 all across the nation.

In the 2016 election, mail-in ballots accounted for 1 of 5 of all votes tallied. In 2020, mail-in ballots accounted for about 1 of 2 of all votes tallied, making the cheating much easier and widespread.

According to Spring: “20 million fraudulent mail-in ballots were used to rig the 2020 election against Trump. The Deep State shadow government realized that to defeat Trump, they would need to dramatically increase the number of mail-in ballots – especially in swing states. This would require creating fear on a monstrous scale. To create this fear, they released a biological warfare weapon called COVID-19. Also, to create even more fear, they introduced a fake PCR test which artificially magnified the number of cases by a factor of 30.”

Spring wrote Exposing the DNC Plan to Rig the 2024 Election, a must-read exposing massive Democrat corruption on many levels! This includes DNC rule changes to prevent another “Walkout Meltdown” from occurring at the 2024 National Convention like the Walkout Meltdown that occurred in Philadelphia at the 2016 National Convention led by the WA State Bernie delegation. Wikileaks published DNC and Clinton emails, confirming that the 2016 Democratic Primary had been rigged; it was evident that a blatant crime against Bernie Sanders and his supporters – most of whom identified as ‘Independent’ voters had occurred.

Many forget that in 2016 the WA State Democratic Party held a statewide Caucus where 80% of the Delegates were for Bernie Sanders compared to the Corrupt Hillary Clinton who only garnered about 20% of the Delegates.

In fact, a WA State Sanders delegate, who was one of the organizers of the National Convention walkout at the time said: “We’ve had it with the hypocrisy, the lies, the being used for votes and campaign funds and then just being thrown out like garbage. The whole system is rigged. This is basically a peasant’s uprising!”

OF NOTE: Last year Spring consulted with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about DNC Election Rigging. Kennedy met the DNC rules to be a Presidential Candidate because he had the support of more than 5% of all Democrats in national polls. However, the corrupt DNC reserves the right to change the rules at ANY time. Given the hostile attitude of the DNC to Kennedy, and the worry that Kennedy supporters would disrupt the 2024 National Convention, it led to Kennedy jumping ship from the Democrat party to announce on Oct 9, 2023, that he was going to run as an Independent candidate for President.

This was reminiscent of the DNC targeting and smearing of Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s run for President in 2020, leading to a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton. The complaint said Clinton “reserves a special hatred and animosity for Tulsi” in part because Gabbard endorsed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders over her in the 2016 Democratic primary. Gabbard also filed a second lawsuit against Google over claims of censorship and violations of her First Amendment rights, which was eventually dismissed.

Fast-forward to today, what do ’Independent voters’ think about Corrupt Joe Biden? Biden’s support from independents has dropped by more than 20 points since 2021, from a high of about 50% in 2021 to a low of about 30% today.

Several 2023 polls found that Independent voters now oppose Biden by about a 2 to 1 margin. A Harris poll from April 19 found that Biden had the approval of 38% of independents and disapproval of 58%. In an April 24 CBS News poll Biden’s approval among Independent voters was just 32%, while 68% disapproved of Biden’s job performance.

And with Biden’s obvious mental decline as was demonstrated in his recent SOTU address, his job approval poll numbers among ALL VOTERS keep declining in 2024 as well…

This is confirmed by the results of the current 2024 WA State Presidential Preference Primary election, where about 10% of voters identifying as Democrats chose the “Uncommitted Delegates” option on the ballot over Biden.

In Spring’s more recent report – A Crime Against All of Us… Evidence that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged, he outlines and explains in great detail much evidence of election rigging that happened all across the U.S. including in WA State. As an example on election night in 2020, it appeared that Trump (up by 15.2%) had won Pennsylvania in a landslide.

Even after much election shenanigans, Trump was still ahead by 9.1% and nearly a half million votes with 80% of the votes counted at 11:30 AM the next day. This included nearly all in-person votes and 1.3 million Mail-In Ballots (about half of the Mail-In Ballots).

It has been claimed that the mail-in ballots were not counted until days after the election. In fact, half of the mail-in ballots were included in election night results. Had these mail-in ballots not been included, Trump would have been ahead by 1.3 million votes! Despite half the mail-in ballots being counted election night, Biden did not overcome Trump’s half-million vote lead until four days later. It was essential to count these mail-in ballots on election night because otherwise the world would have known that Trump had a 65% to 35% landslide victory!

BUT OF COURSE, ACROSS ALL THE BATTLE GROUND STATES (AZ, GA, WI, PA, MI) impossible-to-believe vote spikes for Biden occurred after Election Night, defying all statistical odds…

Harken back to election night 2020 in Atlanta Georgia when Trump had a huge lead, then election observers were sent home because of a reported “pipe burst” (that NEVER happened) all the while Fulton County election workers stayed in the building several more hours and were caught on camera pulling out numerous bins of ballots from under tables then running the ballots multiple times through scanners. Early the next morning, a massive and statistically impossible spike of 225,196 votes for Biden to 99,036 votes for Trump was recorded…

2020 Statistical Impossibilities: Key battleground states stopped counting on election evening after Trump had large insurmountable leads, Biden lost 18 out of 19 bellwether counties (even with fraud), failed to take ANY of the 27 toss-up Congressional seats, and overcame Trump’s incumbent advantage of winning 94% of the primary votes.

Biden had fewer votes than Obama did in 2008 in 70.7% of counties, yet still got nearly 12 million more votes than Obama (virtually an impossibility). It’s very easy math to see the elections were rigged!

Obama – Wins 873 Counties. Wins Election

Biden – Wins 477 Counties. Wins Election

Trump – Wins 2497 Counties. Loses Election

Obama – Wins 18/19 Bellwethers. Wins Election

Biden – Wins 1/19 Bellwethers. Wins Election

Trump – Wins 18/19 Bellwethers. Loses Election

Obama – wins Florida, Ohio, Iowa. Wins Election

Biden – loses Florida, Ohio, Iowa. Wins Election

Trump – wins Florida, Ohio, Iowa. Loses Election

Obama- wins house seats. Wins Election

Biden – loses house seats. Wins Election

Trump – wins house seats. Loses Election

Obama – 69,000,000 Votes. Wins Election

Biden – 81,000,000 Vote Tallies / Trump 74,000,000 Vote Tallies

Joe Biden himself exposed the Massive Democrat corruption during an Oct 2020 interview saying: “We’re in a situation where we have put together — and you guys did it for President Obama’s administration, before this — We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” VIDEO LINK

DEMOCRAT STRATEGY TO WIN 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION – COORDINATE MAIL-IN BALLOTS WITH US POSTAL SERVICE: As a reminder: Whistleblowers came forward in December 2020 including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21 2020. Soon after Jesse Morgan (USPS Truck Driver) at a press conference spoke for 9 minutes about how he was tasked with transporting and delivering hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots from NY to PA. Later it was confirmed that a trailer filled with ballots disappeared in Pennsylvania.

The information was made public at a press conference by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

The Amistad Project said at the time that they had sworn declarations that over 300,000 ballots were issued in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania, and their evidence revealed multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election and personal eyewitness accounts alleging significant 2020 election fraud possibly affecting hundreds of thousands of ballots in at least three battleground states.

Also, whistleblowers alleged thousands of ballots were either illegally backdated or thrown out before the election. And campaign mail promoting President Trump in Michigan and Pennsylvania was marked “undeliverable” and junked, while campaign mail for Joe Biden was ordered to be delivered.

Prior to the 2020 election, with minor exceptions, Pennsylvania required in-person voting with proof of ID, then election laws changed to allow mail-in ballots… Among those who voted in-person with verified ID in the 2020 election, Trump beat Biden in a million vote landslide with about 66% of the vote. However, among the 2.6 million mail-in ballots, Biden beat Trump by 75% of the vote – by almost 1.4 million ballots (2.0 million Biden to 0.6 million Trump).

Spring says, “it is not statistically possible for a candidate in any large election to get 33% among one random group of voters and 75% among a different group of random voters.”

A similar phenomenon happened in the 2022 AZ General Election to Kerri Lake and soon after the 2022 AZ Stolen election the Arizona Legislature’s Senate Elections Committee and House Municipal Oversight & Elections Committee held a joint hearing featuring testimony from several people involved in researching the voter disenfranchisement that occurred in 2020 and 2022. The testimony by forensic investigator Jacqueline Breger accused multiple statewide and county officials, including Katie Hobbs and Adrian Fontes, of racketeering connected to the Sinaloa Cartel.

While investigating racketeering involving the Sinaloa Cartel, Breger’s team discovered election fraud finding that Maricopa County’s database was being infiltrated and the database had “absolutely no integrity whatsoever.” And declared, “Racketeering enterprises are inextricably intertwined with election fraud,” saying they discovered several real estate agents had set up laundering activities in Arizona, which was “pervasive and ongoing” in Maricopa and several other counties, finding fake people, fake notarizations, fake deeds of trust, and ‘“straw” buyers.

In 2016, Pennsylvania counted 262,877 mail-in ballots. In 2020, mail-in ballots skyrocketed to more than 2.9 million (an increase of 900%). The corrupt corporate media claims that this massive increase was due to a tidal wave of support for Biden in the 2020 PA election. But the actual voter registrations by party affiliation shows just the opposite – a decline in support for the Democratic Party and a dramatic increase in support for the Republican Party.

Also, the PA massive vote spikes for Biden over Trump are simply not possible (see pp. 26 and 27 of the report).

Even though the eligible voting age population only rose by 93,000 from 2016 to 2020, the number of registered voters rose by about four times that amount – nearly 368,000! Most shocking of this 368,000 increase, nearly 242,000 or 66% of the increase in voter registrations were people registering as Republican.

Hard to imagine that all of these people would register Republican and then vote for Biden. By contrast, the increase in registration for the Democratic Party was only 11,432 or 3%. Spring says: “it’s not even remotely possible that Biden could have an increase of nearly one million votes over 2016 when the Democratic Party registrations had increased by only 11,432 voters.”

The results are more impossible looking at voter registrations reported by the PA Dept. of State on October 16, 2020 – three weeks before the 2020 General Election – compared to 2016. Democratic Party registrations were actually 18,044 below the 2016 election. But Republican party registrations were up 193,073 above the 2016 election. It is clear that Trump was peaking, and Biden was tanking among REAL VOTERS!

Since 2020 total PA voter registration has fallen by 405,641 voters – of which the Democratic Party has lost 335,675. What we can conclude even before looking at the actual election results is that there were more than 200,000 additional “magical” unexplained Democratic Party Mail-In Ballots in the 2020 Pennsylvania election – likely coming from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh (see p. 28 of report).

According to Spring, the battleground state phenomenon was explained a few months after the 2020 election, with a video called Scientific Proof by Dr. Douglas G. Frank, who broke down the election results in PA and several other states not only by county and Congressional District but also by 82 age groups.

But it was not just the battleground states that had statistical anomalies, many other states including Washington had serious issues. Dr. Frank found that age curves were nearly identical within different counties within a state – but that each state had a different age curve which was the same in every county in that state. These in-state matches are not statistically possible – meaning that elections were not just rigged in Pennsylvania, they were rigged in all the states Frank studied.

Now that people have had time to research and assimilate the results of the 2020 battleground states, it is widely accepted that the presidential election was most definitely stolen from Trump. But what about the so-called “Blue Controlled States” like Washington which pioneered mail-in voting beginning in 2006?

WA State has led the nation in “All Mail-In Ballots” which makes it easy to vote, but easier to rig elections. Per the above graph in 2008 registered voters increased by a whopping 45% (much of it due to the implementation of mail-in ballots).

Below are a few of the WA State counties that Dr. Douglas Frank researched.

The above graphs indicate virtually impossible-to-explain increases in voter registrations for the 2020 election in Washington state.

The average of the previous 4 WA Presidential elections was 2.95 million votes plus or minus 100,000 votes. The 2020 election suddenly skyrocketed by a million ballots to an amazing 3.955 million votes. This dramatic change cannot be explained by a population increase because Washington’s population growth rate has been a consistent increase of about 100,000 per year.

2004 6.1 million (estimated population)

2008 6.5 million (estimated population)

2010 6.7 million (reported census population)

2012 6.9 million (estimated population)

2016 7.3 million (estimated population)

2020 7.7 million (reported census population)

NUMBERS DO NOT ADD UP: Spring says simple facts indicate there is fraud on a massive scale. As just one of many examples:

The 2020 governor election total ballots were a 25% increase over the 2016 governor election total ballots. This was five times greater than the population growth (avg 5% per yr.) and five times greater than the average growth of ballots in the previous 3 gov. races, while registered voters increased by just under 15%.

All of these elections were all mail-in ballot elections. 818,588 ballots were about 25% of the 3,236,866 ballots cast in 2016. So, the expected increase of 5% would be 176,843 ballots. The unexplained increase was 20% or 647,373 ballots! Spring also analyzed all 10 Congressional Districts in Washington state. The increase in Congressional District total ballots from 2016 to 2020 was an average of 25 %. This means that whatever caused the dramatic increase in ballots happened in all 10 Congressional Districts. Strangely, the Congressional District and Governor elections (all combined) increased by an average of 25% but somehow the Presidential Election increased by 33%. Spring does not believe that either one of these things is statistically possible (see pp. 35-43 of report).

To understand the big picture regarding the various ways that phantom mail-in ballots are created and then counted in Black Box vote counting machines, please read Free Yourself from Microsoft and the NSA which Spring published and posted online in 2013.

Spring’s book, which has now been downloaded by more than a million people, explains Black Box voting started in 1998 by installing an NSA backdoor into all Windows-based computers (per Bill Gates design and directive). All past and current vote-counting machines use the Windows operating system to give the NSA remote control access to these Black Boxes.

The book also explains the evolution of about 100 Fusion Centers and 100,000 Fusion agents (what they call themselves) in the US. This Fusion system is an unelected Shadow government, aka The Deep State. By “Fusion” they mean the joining together of government insiders with wealthy multinational corporations.

In 2013, Edward Snowden released thousands of NSA documents confirming Fusion exists and that the primary corporations involved with it included Microsoft, Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon (web servers). These five corporations are worth more than Five Trillion Dollars. They are also the Super Delegate leaders behind the current Democratic Party which is now dominated by Fusion ‘Deep State’ agents – CIA, FBI, and many of whom won Congressional elections as Democrats!

According to Spring, their goal was to elect Clinton in 2016 to use Ukraine to start a war against Russia to get Russia’s oil and gas reserves. But their plan was disrupted by the 2016 Bernie Sanders campaign.

To set the stage for the rigging of the 2020 election, DNC Fusion agents falsely claimed that Russia hacked the 2016 election. Obama issued a report in December 2016 providing 800 IP server addresses which he claimed were proof of Russian hacking by a group called Cozy Bear. Spring researched these IP addresses and provided evidence that ALL of them were actual NSA IP addresses.

To learn more about all of this read Spring’s detailed report called ‘Hack Everything’ – Turningpointnews.org/hack-everything-special-report.

The 2024 election is about much more than Republicans versus Democrats. It is a war for the future of our country. It is a war between truth and lies. It is literally a war between good and evil.

To win this war is to learn the truth and tell the truth. The Deep State may have trillions of dollars. But We the People, far outnumber them! We just need to better educate Republicans, Independents, and Democrats who care about the truth!

Because of committed Truth Seekers and Truth Tellers like David Spring, we all have hope!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WAGOP Executive Board Member, 4-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award recipient by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 RNC National Convention Delegate.