Executive Director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport in Arkansas Shot in Head by Federal Agents After Allegedly Opening Fire

Bryan Malinowski, the executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, was shot in the head by federal agents on Tuesday following a firefight at his residence in west Little Rock.

Early Tuesday morning, around 6 am, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents arrived at the 53-year-old’s home to serve a warrant when they were met with gunfire from within the house, Daily Mail reported.

Arkansas State Police have confirmed that Malinowski was the individual who fired on the agents, prompting them to return fire.

The specifics of the warrant and the reasons behind the ATF’s involvement at Malinowski’s residence are still under wraps, as authorities have refrained from commenting further due to the ongoing investigation.

Despite being critically injured, Malinowski received immediate medical attention on the scene before being transported to a local hospital. His current condition remains undisclosed as of Wednesday.

However, a source close to the situation disclosed to Arkansas Times that Malinowski had been shot in the head during the shootout and has been placed on life support.

“Today’s incident saddens us, and we pray for everyone involved,” Airport Commission Chairman Bill Walker told Fox News. “As the chairman of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, I have named Tom Clarke, the airport’s deputy executive director, as acting executive director. The airport’s day-to-day operations continue as normal.”

