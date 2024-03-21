EXCLUSIVE EXCERPT: The JFK Assassination Coup d’État and Coverup – Latest Book by Jerome Corsi Examines the 35th President’s Death

Excerpt from the New Book: David W. Mantik, M.D., Ph.D. and Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., The Assassination of John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis (2024)

Available now on Amazon, CLICK HERE.

Prologue: JFK Assassination Coup d’État and Coverup: Why the Government of the United States Is Unfit to Rule

The Public must be satisfied that Oswald was the assassin; that he did not have confederates who are still at large; that the evidence was such that he would have been convicted at trial.

Deputy Attorney General Nicholas Katzenbach, Monday, November 25, 1963 (the day of JFK’s burial in Arlington Cemetery, Virginia).

(Memo from Deputy Attorney General Nicholas Katzenbach to Presidential Aide William Moyers, Monday, November 25, 1963. Printed in HSCA, Appendix, Volume XI, March 1979, p. 4. Archived on History-Matters.com, HSCA Appendix to Hearings, Volume XI, https://www.history-matters.com/archive/jfk/hsca/reportvols/vol11/html/HSCA_Vol11_0005b.htm.)

For sixty years now—since November 22, 1963—the federal government of the United States has lied to us about the assassination in Dallas of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

When JFK’s limousine arrived at Parkland Hospital, Secret Service agents destroyed evidence by wiping JFK’s blood and brains from the limousine that carried him to his death. Still, today, U.S. intelligence agencies continue to redact, classify, and conceal crucial documentary evidence.

We begin by acknowledging our debt to the scores of JFK assassination researchers who have devoted their time and effort to illuminate what happened on that dark day in Dallas sixty years ago.

After nine visits to the National Archives to examine the JFK autopsy X-rays, David Mantik, M.D., Ph.D., acquired forensic proof that JFK was hit by three headshots, one from behind and two from the front. Headshots hitting nearly simultaneously from the back and the front prove that JFK died in a crossfire.

With a background both as a Ph.D. physicist and a radiation oncologist with 40+ years of experience reading X-rays for patients, Mantik has forensically demonstrated that the remaining three JFK skull X-ray films in the National Archives cannot be originals. Via hundreds of measurements (directly from the extant films) he has proven that these are altered copies.

He has also noted absurd anomalies in the autopsy photographs. He has produced his own fake X-ray films, just to show how it was done. The image of a fake bullet fragment was added to the AP [anterior-posterior] skull X-ray film to incriminate Oswald, thus intending to imply that all shots came from the rear.

Furthermore, a mysterious T-shaped inscription on one film has been ignored by all prior investigations; it provides independent and corroborative proof that this particular film must be a copy.

That the extant X-ray films are altered copies is proof that the Warren Report is disinformation. After all, why would anyone destroy original X-ray films in the most famous murder case in history?

Therefore, merely because all the original skull X-ray films are missing is further evidence of a coverup. Given the evidence accumulated in this book, the Warren Commission’s conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman can only be fiction.

Lyndon Johnson advanced the coverup by appointing one of the chief co-conspirators, Allen Dulles, to the Warren Commission. JFK had Dulles fired from his position as head of the CIA. The job of the Warren Commission was to chisel into stone the government’s lie that a lone assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, killed JFK by firing three shots from a sixth-floor window using an unreliable surplus Italian military rifle with an improperly adjusted scope.

The federal government simply could not allow the public to learn that JFK’s assassination was a coup d’état originating at the highest levels of the federal government.

The government disinformation campaign began by destroying crime scene evidence as soon as the limousine arrived at Parkland. It continued by destroying evidence of a crossfire and culminated in manufacturing falsified evidence designed to frame Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman.

With the overt and persistent assistance of the media, the disinformation campaign continues today via shaming anyone who dares to expose its lies. The CIA’s relentless refusal to release critical documents is no surprise; their lawless intransigence, despite the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, is likely to continue as long as this so-called republic lasts.

In addition to addressing the head wounds, we will examine the back and throat wounds. The back wound likely derived from shrapnel from a bullet that first struck Elm Street. But multiple bullets were reported—by John Connally, by Dr. James Young, and by one Secret Service agent.

The throat wound derived from a frontal shot that did not transverse the body. The bullet came from the south side of the Triple Overpass (opposite the Grassy Knoll); after transiting the windshield, a glass fragment entered the throat. This bullet may have stayed inside the limousine. No bullet transited JFK’s body, thus proving Arlen Specter’s single bullet theory to be a complete hoax.

The United States faces a unique moment in its history. After the federal government portrayed COVID-19 as a deadly pandemic that required a national lockdown, while the FDA approved a vaccine that did not prevent COVID-19, more and more Americans recognize that our leaders are careless with the truth. The forensic evidence in this case poses the uncomfortable realization that our government, for decades now, has been unfit to rule.

After nine visits to the National Archives, Mantik has spent far more time with these JFK artifacts than any other qualified expert. Furthermore, he has devoted 30 years of forensic thought to these issues. This book is written in the first person, thus allowing Dr. Mantik to use his own words to relate his personal odyssey.

We have dedicated this book to Douglas P. Horne, who was Chief Analyst for Military Records while serving on the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB). He also introduced Mantik’s work to the ARRB.

He is a tireless researcher and the only former ARRB employee to record his encounter with darkness; his magnificent five-volume Inside the Assassination Records Review Board is the definitive treatment of the disinformation campaign regarding the medical evidence. Throughout this book, Mantik’s accord with Horne will become obvious: a domestic conspiracy, paid for with tax dollars, killed JFK.

Final Analysis – Media Overview

The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis presents indisputable forensic evidence that two shots fired from the front and one shot fired from the rear killed the president in a Dealey Plaza crossfire. Drawing upon Douglas Horne’s masterful five-volume book Inside the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB), plus six decades of revisionist investigative reporting conducted by a host of independent citizen-researchers, Mantik and Corsi expose a government-created narrative constructed to shift attention away from the professional snipers who created a lethal crossfire, converting Dealey Plaza into a “kill zone.”

Mantik’s meticulous CSI examination of the JFK skull X-rays demonstrates that the medical evidence, when properly understood, is the key to exposing a stunning government coup d’état and sixty-year coverup executed by the CIA, the FBI, the Pentagon, and the Secret Service to frame Lee Harvey Oswald as the Warren Commission’s “lone gun assassin.”

The book definitively validates the correctness of the observations of the physicians at Parkland Hospital, who recognized immediately that the wound in JFK’s throat and the massive, avulsed blow-out in the back of his head both involved frontal shots. What distinguishes this book from the myriad of books written on the JFK assassination:

Dr. Mantik’s optical density measurements of the JFK skull X-rays in the National Archives involve complex

Scientific empirical measurements of the amount of light passing through an X-ray—observations that leave no doubt the skull X-rays are altered copy films, and not originals.

Mantik and Corsi convincingly present the overwhelming testimonial and documentary evidence that proves the Bethesda surgeons performed pre-autopsy surgery on JFK’s head to remove evidence of the forehead bullet, and to gain access to his brain and thus “sanitize the crime scene” by removing bullet fragments, and bullet tracks in the brain tissue.

Solid forensic evidence that JFK was brutally murdered in a crossfire, illustrating how the bullet fragment trail still evident in both of JFK’s lateral skull X-rays leaves no doubt that a frontal shot hit JFK’s right forehead high above the right eye, and just below the hairline.

A complete walk through and deep look at the blow-out of the Harper Fragment from the occipital region of JFK’s skull resulted from an oblique frontal shot to the temporal bone that hit JFK on the right side of his head, just forward of his ear.

In 1964, the Warren Commission dismissed the extensive testimony of numerous eyewitnesses to the JFK assassination, who stated that shots were fired from the front. A new exploration into the low-level, nearly horizontal rear-entry shot hit the back of JFK’s head just to the right of the external occipital protuberance (EOP), the bump at the back of the head, which has received the required attention of the two frontal shots.

Mantik and Corsi document, through an exhaustive search, the testimonial and documentary evidence from the first moments after the assassination. Mantik and Corsi document the CIA disinformation campaign aimed at demonizing as a “conspiracy theorist” anyone who dares challenge the Warren Commission’s official narrative. Even today, the CIA refuses to allow the American public to see thousands of pages of still-classified government documents related to the assassination of President Kennedy.

Overall Perspective

1. The book reiterates how Federal officials framed Lee Harvey Oswald as the assassin to cover up a government coup d’état that violently removed JFK from the presidency at the end of a successful motorcade through the streets of Dallas. High level, how does this book help us expose six decades of government lies that tie back to the most evident false flag of the story, the framing of Oswald?

2. Talk us through the details of the framing of Lee Harvey Oswald. How does your analysis support or contradict this? (Chapter 1: The Framing of Lee Harvey Oswald)

3. The book examines the role of the media in shaping public perception of the assassination. How much of a role did they play in the creation of the accepted narrative?

4. You present how the U.S. government coerced the Parkland Hospital physicians to change their testimony. Can we start with the casket switch after JFK’s body was secretly helicoptered to Bethesda Naval Hospital, where Navy pathologists were ready to perform pre-autopsy surgery on JFK’s skull?

5. The book details the involvement of the Secret Service in potentially altering the scene at Parkland Hospital. Can you walk us through their involvement in the development of the alternative narrative? (Discussed in the book’s analysis of the Secret Service’s actions)

6. You examine the CIA’s refusal to release critical documents. How does this lack of transparency affect the investigation? (General theme and specific instances discussed in the book)

7. The role of the FBI in the investigation is also scrutinized. What findings did you uncover about their involvement? (Discussed in the context of the book’s overall analysis)

8. Aside from the SS, FBI and CIA’s involvement, You mention the potential involvement of other high-level government officials in the case. How does this align with your findings from the forensic evidence? (Discussed in the context of the book’s overall analysis)

Analysis of the Physical and Medical Evidence

9. The book mentions the use of a ball-peen hammer to inflict damage on the Dearborn windshield. Can you unpack this act in the context of understanding the assassination? (Chapter 5: The Frontal Shot Through the Limousine Windshield)

10. Can we discuss the alterations to the Zapruder film? How was this done during such an early time of analog media and what were the implications of this?

11. Let’s discuss the forensic analysis of JFK’s autopsy X-rays, which throughout the book draw on the three headshots – two from the right front and one from the rear. How do these findings contradict the publicly accepted forensic narrative? (Chapter 1: The Framing of Lee Harvey Oswald)

12. You explore the possibility of altered X-ray films. What methodology did you use to reach this conclusion, and how does it affect the overall case?

13. The book delves into the significance of specific X-ray film characteristics, such as the ‘white patch’ and the ‘T-shaped’ image. Can you elaborate on these features and their implications? (Chapter 3: The White Patch and the Black Hole; The Frontal Shot to JFK’s Right Forehead; The Strange “T-Shaped” Image)

14. Your analysis includes a focus on the ‘6.5 mm object’ on the X-rays. What is the significance of this object in your investigation? (Chapter 2: The Mysterious 6.5 mm Object)

15. You describe the autopsy as not being in control of the surgeons but rather directed by external influences. How does this impact the authenticity of the autopsy findings?

16. The book suggests discrepancies in the handling of the autopsy photographs. Can you discuss these discrepancies and their potential impact on the case?

17. In your investigation, you highlight the role of individuals Roy Kellerman and William Greer. Can we discuss the significance of their accounts? (Chapter 3: The White Patch and the Black Hole; The Frontal Shot to JFK’s Right Forehead; The Strange “T-Shaped” Image)

18. You discuss potential illicit surgeries performed at Bethesda before the official autopsy. Why is it crucial to the overall case? (Chapter 6: The Medical Coverup: Illicit Bethesda Surgery Before the Official Autopsy)

19. In the book, you cite that the throat wound originated from a frontal shot. How do Dr. Perry’s testimony and other relevant data on this topic impact the existing conclusions about the wound’s trajectory? (Relevant to the analysis of the throat wound as discussed in the book)

20. The book discusses the potential use of a substitute brain in the second brain examination. What led you to this conclusion, and what are the implications? (Chapter 6: The Medical Coverup: Illicit Bethesda Surgery Before the Official Autopsy)

Jerome Corsi Ph.D.

Having received his Ph.D. from Harvard University’s Department of Government in 1972, Jerome R. Corsi has published over thirty books on economics, history, and politics, including six New York Times bestsellers, two at number one. From 2004 to 2016, Dr. Corsi was a senior editor at WorldNetDaily.com, where he authored hundreds of articles.

Dr. Corsi has decided to reengage in the political discussion by establishing a new website and podcast, TheTruthCentral.com.

As founder and CEO of Corstet LLC, Dr. Corsi has ventured into telemedicine, developing HablaConUnMD.com, offering Spanish-speaking patients an affordable electronic consultation with a Spanish-speaking physician licensed in their state, and GetLongevityMeds.com for those interested in medical consultations aimed at living longer and better.

Dr. David Mantik M.D. Ph.D.

With numerous publications over the past three decades on the JFK medical evidence to his credit, Dr. David W. Mantik, M.D., Ph.D., is one of the most respected authors in the JFK assassination research community. Having appeared in both the noteworthy documentary A Coup in Camelot, and in Oliver Stone’s 2021 sister-documentaries JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, and the greatly expanded version, titled Destiny Betrayed.

Dr. Mantik (certified by the American Board of Radiology) is well known for his brilliant analysis of the JFK skull X-rays in the National Archives.

A frequent panelist at JFK assassination research seminars, Dr. Mantik commands a comprehensive understanding of the various official government investigations of the JFK assassination and the vast scholarly literature on the subject.

In addition to specializing in the medical evidence of the assassination, Dr. Mantik has conducted ground-breaking research into the falsification of the Zapruder film. Dr. Mantik received his Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Wisconsin and, after a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University, he served as an assistant professor in the university’s physics faculty at the University of Michigan where he went on to attend medical school. He completed his internship and residency in radiation oncology at LAC/USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Mantik is now in his fourth decade of active medical practice. Mantik has taken thousands of optical density measurements from the three remaining JFK skull X-rays in the National Archives that prove all three are forgeries: two of them were altered to mask an exit wound in the right rear of JFK’s head, and one of them has had a fraudulent “bullet fragment” added to the image in an attempt to incriminate the accused assassin. In his nine visits to the National Archives, Dr. Mantik has examined the JFK assassination materials more than anyone else.