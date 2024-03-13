EXCLUSIVE: Catholic Family Faces Harassment and False Persecution by FBI and Informant Over Support for Donald Trump — Please Help and Donate

Since the election of 2020, Chaldean Americans (also known as Chaldean Catholics) have been targeted, persecuted, and harassed by the FBI due to their support of President Donald Trump.

Zina Toma, a prominent Chaldean Catholic advocate and Trump supporter, has reported three years of harassment that includes threats, illegal recordings, and attempts at entrapment by an FBI informant. According to community representatives, the FBI launched a program through its Detroit office specifically designed to target and intimidate community activists like Ms. Toma due to their political views.

Last year, The Gateway Pundit reported that Chris Wray’s FBI is infiltrating Catholic parishes. The FBI agents are engaging in outreach to Catholic leaders to spy on Americans practicing their Christian faith.

Chris Wray’s FBI sent out a memo warning agents of the dangerous ‘radical traditionalist Catholic ideology’ that was gaining popularity in the country. The memo was posted at UncoverDC.com by former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin.

Seraphin was suspended indefinitely in 2022 from the FBI without pay after stepping forward as a whistleblower and alleging that the FBI is trying to hide how many man-hours they used on the Jan 6th investigation. Seraphin had worked at the FBI’s Richmond office for six years.

Chairman Jim Jordan of the House Judiciary Committee published the letter he wrote to FBI Chief Chris Wray.

#BREAKING: We now know the FBI, relying on information derived from at least one employee, sought to use local religious organizations as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” pic.twitter.com/97veIGtvq4 — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) April 10, 2023

Ms. Toma asserts that an informant was sent by the FBI to gather compromising information and to set her up for malicious prosecution. The informant is alleged to have made illegal recordings and even attempted to entrap Ms. Toma into admitting she was present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, despite her claims of not being in Washington D.C. or outside Michigan on that date.

After refusing to be coerced into a false admission, Ms. Toma was still turned over to the FBI based on a false criminal complaint. However, Ms. Toma’s proactive approach to the issue, including reporting these actions to the FBI-Inspection Division, may have led to the FBI deciding against proceeding with her prosecution.

A member of the Iraqi Christian Foundation told The Gateway Pundit:

During election year 2020, Ms. Toma who is a member of our Catholic community in Michigan was told that the FBI-Detroit Office had started a program targeting our Catholic community due to our support for President Trump. The program was designed to target activists and leaders in the community who support President Trump. Ms. Toma was an advocate for the reelection of President Trump within the community. The FBI sent an informant to compromise her (get blackmail on her) and to set her up for malicious prosecution. A source later told Ms. Toma that it was the FBI who had sent the informant to compromise her. Ms. Toma and her family have faced three years of harassment, threats, illegal recordings, and investigations aimed at scaring her into not advocating for President Trump any longer and making an example out of her to others. The FBI informant made illegal recordings (via hidden cameras) of Ms. Toma for the FBI. In one of the illegal recordings, the informant attempted to entrap Ms. Toma. He pressured her to say that she was at the US Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. There was a hidden camera recording the conversation. But Ms. Toma had not been to the US Capitol Hill or DC (or even outside of Michigan) on January 6. The FBI informant even alleged that someone Ms. Toma knew had seen her at the Capitol Hill on January 6. But the allegation was false and just an attempt to set her up for a criminal prosecution for something she did not even participate in. The entrapment attempt failed as Ms. Toma refused to agree to the claim that she had been in Washington DC on January 6. Nonetheless, about 3 months later, the informant turned her in to the FBI for a false criminal complaint via a FD-1023 (Confidential Human Source Reporting Document). After Ms. Toma fought back by going to local police and reporting the FBI’s behavior to the FBI-Inspection Division, the FBI may have decided not to move forward with the investigation and prosecution of Ms. Toma. Trending: Matt Gaetz DESTROYS Crooked Special Counsel Robert Hur and the DOJ’s Two-Tiered Justice System – VIDEO After those several attempts at having her prosecuted failed, the FBI informant is now coming after her with a civil lawsuit/lawfare (appears to be retaliation for Ms. Toma filing a complaint with the FBI-Inspection Division). She is seeking help with her legal costs and expenses to be able to fight back against the lawfare.

Ms. Toma has created a GiveSendGo crowdfunding campaign to help with her legal defense. The campaign, entitled “FBI Hates Christians,” can be found at http://givesendgo.com/fbihateschristians.

According to the GiveSendGo campaign:

We put our trust in God, as always. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5

During election 2020, the FBI targeted my Conservative Catholic community with the use of FBI informants, because of our traditional faith and our support for President Trump. My Catholic community strongly advocated for and supported the reelection of President Trump in 2020. This made us a target of the FBI/feds. Members of my community, including myself, have endured over 3 years of persecution, threats, illegal recordings made of us, investigations, and harassment by the FBI through the use of FBI informants they sent to target us. The FBI, through the use of informants, has tried to have me maliciously and falsely prosecuted, and when that failed, the FBI and its informant are now coming after me with lawfare. I started this fundraiser to help raise funds for my legal costs and other expenses as I fight back against the injustice and persecution I am facing by the FBI and its informants. God willing President Trump will be back in office in less than a year and all who have been persecuted will have relief. God bless you and your families!!

