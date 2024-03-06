EXCELLENT NEWS FROM TEXAS: Ken Paxton Endorsed Judges Defeat Horrible Rove-Bush Backed RINOs – Supreme Justice John Devine Leads His Race

Earlier on Tuesday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined The War Room to discuss the important judicial races in Texas to watch on Super Tuesday.

On Wednesday AG Ken Paxton told Steve Bannon that since he was acquitted in his impeachment trial he has been out recruiting strong candidates to replace the dozens of Texas RINOs in office today.

AG Paxton named four critical races that he hopes to see won by Trump supporters to help Texas stay red.

Steve Bannon: Why is the Bush and Rove apparatus? Why do they hate you personally? And why do they literally hate Trump and MAGA? Why is it, when we’re the political muscle and could deliver them overwhelming victories, why is the biggest enemies we have outside of Soros down in Texas, the Bush hunter? AG Paxton: Because they don’t agree with us on the issues and they want to retain power so they can’t win at the ballot box. I’ve beaten their candidates in the last two of my attorney general races were against Bush candidates, including George D. Bush. So they can’t win at the ballot box, so they try to go after us legally. And then they use these sort of very sneaky ways of getting control of places like the Texas house where it looks like we’re in charge. The reality is they figured out how, the Democrats figured out how to block vote and control which Republicans are running the show… …At KenpPaxton.com we’re sending endorsements out. You’ll have to check your local county because there’s so many different voting locations based on where you live. And then KenPaxton.com, com, we have all of that on my website so you can see who we’re endorsing. And it’s so hard to know, really who to vote for in some of these races because people just don’t know these people. I know them. I’ve watched them. I’m trying to make a difference because it doesn’t matter if I’m suing Biden if we’re losing the state behind my back. Yeah. So Texas Supreme Court John Devine, he’s an incumbent, but he’s very conservative, and they’re trying to take him out. And then the Court of Criminal Appeals, which is our Supreme Court for criminal matters, is, Gina Parker is a challenger. She’s good. David Schenck is a challenger. He’s good. And Lee Finley is a challenger to the court of criminal appeals. And he’s good. Those are the three to vote for.

Here again were Ken Paxton’s choices.

VOTE YES FOR:

** John DeVine in Supreme Court race

** Gina Parker – Court of Criminal Appeals

** David Schenck – Court of Criminal Appeals

** Lee Finley – Court of Criminal Appeals

And here are the results:

** Gina Parker defeated incumbent RINO Barbara Parker Hervey 66% to 33%. The race was called by 9:45 PM Tuesday night.

UPDATE: Gina Parker wins! 66%-34%

** David Schenck is also ahead of incumbent Sharon Keller 63% to 37% at 9:45 PM.

UPDATE: David Schenck wins! 63% to 37%

** Lee Findley is ahead fo incumbent Michelle Slaughter 54% to 46% at 9:45 PM.

UPDATE: Lee Finley wins! 54% to 46%

** And conservative Justice John Devine is ahead of his RINO challenger Brian Walker 52% to 48% at 9:45 PM.

UPDATE: Justice John Devine leads his challenger with 97% of votes counted – 50.3% to 49.7%

This is excellent news for Texas!