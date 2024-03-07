Ex-Con Turned Criminal Justice ‘Reform’ Activist Is Busted for Murder After Severed Head is Found in Apartment Freezer – Suspect Previously Rubbed Elbows with Alvin Bragg

An ex-con turned criminal justice reform activist and Alvin Bragg acquaintance is facing murder charges after cops made an extremely grisly discovery.

As the New York Post reported, Sheldon Johnson, a 48-year-old staffer for the public law firm Queens Defenders, was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after cops found a dismembered body inside a sixth floor Bronx apartment. This included a severed head stashed in a freezer and a human torso in a blue bin.

Johnson was caught on surveillance video at the crime scene disguised in a blond wig.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Collin Small. Police say he first met Johnson while both were doing time at Sing Sing prison in Westchester County and possibly had an ongoing feud with the suspect.

Here is a timeline of events according to the Post:

Neighbors told cops the victim was heard desperately pleading with his killer shortly before two shots rang out in the apartment near Odgen Avenue and West 162nd Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. “Please don’t,” the doomed man was heard saying. “I have a family!” Investigators were first called to the building for a wellness check after the shots were heard, and neighbors reported seeing a stranger coming and going from the apartment with cleaning supplies, the building superintendent said. “I said, ‘Listen, I want to do a welfare check on a tenant because the person who is coming in and out is not the tenant,’” the super, who asked not to be identified, told The Post on Wednesday.

The Post says Johnson was seen bringing a blue bin in at 2 A.M. but never brought it back out.

The superintendent said Johnson left in the victim’s blue Audi and returned in an Uber wearing a blond wig. The police also checked the apartment but left without busting Johnson at first.

Johnson was released from prison in 2019 after serving 20 years for a series of armed robberies in 1999. He then started working as a client advocate at Queens’s public defender’s office.

While at the public defender’s office, he also rubbed elbows with Marxist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who shares his advocacy for lawbreakers.

Rather than express remorse for his actions, the ex-con whined about how unfair his prison sentence was during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast last month and bashed the criminal justice system as a whole. Rogan agreed with Johnson throughout.

VIDEO: