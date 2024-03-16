Elon Musk Gets Real, Warns There is ‘Either a Red Wave in November or America is Doomed’

Elon Musk has warned that there must be a blowout Republican victory in November of America is irreparably doomed.

The billionaire business mogul made the comments on the X platform in response to a video where a New York resident described the appalling impact of illegal immigration on her community.

“There is either a red wave this November or America is doomed,” Musk wrote. “Imagine four more years of this getting worse…”

There is either a red wave this November or America is doomed. Imagine four more years of this getting worse … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2024

Musk also reacted to a photo of thousands of illegal aliens heading towards the United States, declaring that America will “cease to exist” as a country unless the ongoing invasion is stopped.

“If not stopped, the United States as a coherent country will cease to exist, as it will simply blend with the rest of the world, thus ironically defeating the purpose of immigrating here in the first place,” he wrote.

If not stopped, the United States as a coherent country will cease to exist, as it will simply blend with the rest of the world, thus ironically defeating the purpose of immigrating here in the first place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2024

Such comments are an indication that Musk has come round to the view that only by electing Republicans can America’s decline into socialism be reversed.

Last week, it was reported that Musk met with Donald Trump at the former president’s resort at Mar-a-Lago, sparking speculation that the billionaire may be able to provide a much needed cash injection into Trump’s campaign.

Musk later played down this possibility, stating that he would not be donating money to either Trump or Biden. “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” he wrote.

Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2024

However, the 52-year-old has not ruled out making a sizeable donation to specific Republican candidates ahead of this year’s election cycle, a move that would likely help tip the balance in several key races across the country.