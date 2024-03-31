Easter Egg Hunt at Elementary School Turns Violent When Man Gets Stabbed Over Placement of the Eggs

A Michigan Easter Egg hunt turned violent after a man was stabbed following an argument over egg placement.

The assault took place at Valley View Elementary School in Battle Creek, Michigan last weekend.

Deputies were called to the scene and arrested one man before the children arrived for their event.

FOX News reported:

An Easter egg hunt at a Michigan elementary school went horribly wrong when a fight over the placement of the eggs led to a stabbing, authorities said.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were called Saturday morning to Valley View Elementary school in Battle Creek amid reports of a violent attack, the sheriff’s office said.

They arrived and found a 36-year-old man wielding a knife, authorities said. Investigators said a male and his “partner” female got into an argument over the placement of the eggs.

“When a family member intervened, the male produced a knife, cutting them multiple times,” a sheriff’s office statement said.

Responding deputies convinced the man to drop the knife, and then he was arrested. The victim had some lacerations but was expected to recover.