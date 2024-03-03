“Donald Trump is Dangerous to Women” – Jill Biden Launches Attack on Trump (VIDEO)

Jill Biden launched a nasty attack on Trump as she delivered remarks in Atlanta on Friday.

Dr. Jill visited Atlanta to launch a “Women for Biden-Harris” program since her invalid husband is too feeble to campaign on his own.

She viciously attacked Trump and said he’s dangerous to women.

Reminder, this is her husband:

Biden’s open borders policies are also getting innocent American women raped and killed.

Jill Biden is proud of this.

“I’ve been so proud of how Joe has placed women at the center of his agenda. But Donald Trump?” Jill Biden said. “He spent a lifetime tearing us down and devaluing our existence. He mocks women’s bodies, disrespects our accomplishments and brags about assault. Now he’s bragging about killing Roe v. Wade.”

She continued: “He took credit again for enabling states like Georgia to pass cruel abortion bans that are taking away the right of women to make their own health care decisions. How far will he go? When will he stop? You know the answer: He won’t. He won’t.”

“Donald Trump is dangerous to women and to our families. We simply cannot let him win,” Jill Biden said in Atlanta.

WATCH:

Trump’s campaign responded to Jill Biden’s attacks.

“The horrifying murder of Laken Riley at the hands of an illegal immigrant is every woman’s worst nightmare, and Joe Biden’s policies have turned our nightmare into reality,” said campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. “Women want a president who will secure our nation’s borders, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and build an economy that helps hardworking families thrive.”