Terrorists slaughtered over 130 Russians at the Crocus City Hall theater last week.

Russia reported on Thursday the Moscow theater terrorists received their financial backing from Ukraine – which could possibly mean the US was involved.

Russia Today reported:

The suspects in last week’s Moscow terrorist attack were linked to Ukrainian nationalists, the Russian Investigative Committee stated on Thursday, citing preliminary findings. The perpetrators had received “significant sums of money” from Ukraine, the law enforcement agency said.

The investigators have obtained “substantiated evidence” that the suspected assailants received funding from Ukraine in the form of cryptocurrency, which was then used to prepare the terrorist attack, the statement read.

Law enforcement officers also identified and detained another suspect who was allegedly involved in financing the attack, the Investigative Committee said, without identifying the individual.

Earlier, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Aleksandr Bortnikov, told reporters that the US, UK and Ukraine may have been behind the attack. The Ukrainians may have been preparing a “window” for them to cross back over the border, the official said. “On the other side, they were to be welcomed as heroes,” he added.

Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, one of the suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, at a court hearing. © Sputnik / Kirill Zykov – RT

The terrorists who attacked the Crocos City Hall in Moscow and slaughtered over 130 Russians were caught while fleeing across the border to Ukraine.

One of the attackers said via Telegram that he received 5 thousand 400 dollars from people he did not know and that people he did not know provided the weapons.

