DEVELOPING: Oklahoma Bridge Shut Down After Being Struck by Barge (VIDEO)

A bridge near the Kerr Lock & Dam in Sallisaw, Oklahoma was shut down on Saturday after it was struck by a barge.

“The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to Sequoyah County after a barge hit a bridge near the Kerr Lock & Dam,” 4029tv.com reported.

“US-59 south of Sallisaw at the Kerr Reservoir is completely shut down at this time due to a barge that has struck the bridge. Troopers are diverting traffic away from the area. The bridge is going to be shut down until inspections of the bridge can be made,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

Engineers reportedly inspected the bridge and reopened it for travel later Saturday.

A shocked bystander who captured the collision on video dialed 911 to report the incident.

WATCH:

The US-59 bridge in Sallisaw, Oklahoma is shut down after being struck by a barge. pic.twitter.com/hBUyCnU8Jj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 30, 2024

This is the second time in a week that a ship has struck a bridge.

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed very early Tuesday morning after a container ship collided with a support column.

Several people who were working on the Baltimore bridge at the time it collapsed perished.