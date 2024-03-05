SUPER TUESDAY: Meta Hit with Global Outage – Facebook, Instagram Down – Hacking Fears… IS THIS A TEST RUN?

Just in time for Super Tuesday.

Meta was hit with a global outage on Tuesday morning.

Facebook, Instagram and Threads were down for users across the globe, according to Downdetector. Facebook Messenger was also down.

Some users reported their accounts have been hacked.

Meta Communications spox Andy Stone said the social media giant is aware of the problem and working to resolve issues.

CNN reported:

Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, went down for thousands of users on Tuesday.

As many as 500,000 Facebook users had reported issues logging in or accessing the site as of mid-morning Eastern Time on Tuesday, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Around 50,000 outage reports had been issued regarding Instagram and another 10,000 for Facebook Messenger, although the number of reports had already begun to fall within an hour after they began.

Some users found they had been logged out of their Facebook accounts. Others got notifications on Instagram that “something went wrong” and their feeds could not be loaded.

Threads, Meta’s competitor to Elon Musk’s X, also went down and showed users a popup that said “Something went wrong, please try again later” in place of their feed.

Thanks for sharing!
