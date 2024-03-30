DEVELOPING: Hostage Crisis and Bomb Situation At a Pub in Netherlands Triggers Mass Evacuation of Nearby Residents (VIDEO)

A tense hostage situation unfolding at Café Petticoat in the small town of Ede, located less than 60 miles from Amsterdam, has led to the evacuation of hundreds of residents early Saturday morning.

The crisis, which has been ongoing for nearly five hours, began around 5:42 a.m. and has since escalated to a “major incident,” drawing heavy police and bomb disposal units to the scene, Metro.co.uk reported.

Authorities have established a wide safety perimeter around the café, where an unidentified individual has taken multiple people hostage. The assailant has also claimed to possess explosives, heightening concerns for the safety of both the hostages and the surrounding community.

In a statement released on Twitter, police officials declared, “A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the center. That is why several specialist services are on site.”

Update Ede: In een pand in het centrum is een gijzeling van meerdere personen gaande. Daarom zijn meerdere specialistische diensten ter plaatse. ^AM — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) March 30, 2024

The statement also mentioned that many questions have arisen regarding the motive behind the incident, but as of now, “there is no indication of a terrorist motive.”

Update Ede: We merken dat er veel vragen zijn over de aanleiding. Op dit moment is er geen indicatie voor een terroristisch motief. ^AM — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) March 30, 2024

Local residents have been advised to steer clear of the town center, and there have been reports of aerial traffic being redirected away from the town. Families evacuated from the vicinity have been provided refuge within the town hall, according to Metro.

Officials took swift action to evacuate 150 homes near the central square.

“An area is now being evacuated in Ede , approximately 150 homes. The residents are taken care of. There is a press box for journalists on the corner of Detmarstraat/Arnhemseweg,” according to the social media post.

LIVE VIDEO: