REVEALED: CCTV Video Shows Kamala Harris Exiting US Capitol at 11:21 AM on Jan. 6 – DOJ Later Lied and Said She was in the Building During Riot and Used this Lie to Persecute Hundreds of Trump Supporters

New CCTV video was posted earlier on Tuesday that shows Kamala Harris exiting the US Capitol at 11:21 AM on January 6, 2021.

The DOJ later lied and later filed indictments for a year against Trump supporters claiming Kamala Harris was still in the building later that day.

The video was released today by Free State Will.

Newly released Capitol CCTV shows Sen. Kamala Harris exiting the Capitol at 11:21 a.m. on January 6. The government filed indictments in January 6 cases for almost a year falsely claiming that Harris was still in the Capitol building. Source: https://t.co/BgD6aebHad pic.twitter.com/FlkH9HG26x — (@FreeStateWill) March 6, 2024

And video also shows a man dressed as a protester in a hoodie coordinating with police before any protesters entered the US Capitol that day.

Newly released CCTV also shows a man in a hoodie coordinating with police at 2:03 p.m. (ten minutes before any protestor had entered the Capitol). I noted this in a case filing almost a year ago. https://t.co/2gWvbdULir pic.twitter.com/WNfUp3Yvvs — (@FreeStateWill) March 6, 2024

More than 100 J6 defendants were charged with 1512c felony charges for their actions that day. The DOJ claimed in the charges that Kamala Harris and VP Mike Pence were in the US Capitol at the time of the rioting.

A mother of one of the J6 attendees who was charged by the DOJ with a felony laid out a number of issues with the government’s claims.

The woman noted in her argument in the post above that neither Harris or Pence were at the Capitol during a critical time period.

7. Unjust Felony Charge (1512 a to c) More than 100 defendants have been given the 1512 felony charge that could potentially lend them in jail for many years as the maximum sentence is up to 20 years of jail time. However, this charge is inaccurate, as no Congressional Session was being held but it appears now that neither of the two Primary members, Kamala and Pence, were actually at the Capitol. They had been evacuated from the grounds due to the pipe bomb discorvered at the DNC and RNC. Harris was at the DNC and Pence left around 1:40, so neither were present. It is to be noted that this charge was leveled originally against Enron employees who destroyed evidence as hearings were occurring in DC.

Far-left Politico even admitted that the accusations were not true back in November 2021:

Earlier versions of the charge against Griffin erroneously indicated that then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — another Secret Service protectee — was on Capitol Grounds during the riot. But prosecutors have acknowledged their initial contention was erroneous, and POLITICO since revealed that Harris was blocks away at the offices of the Democratic National Committee when the mob overran the building. There, she was evacuated after authorities discovered a pipe bomb outside. Prosecutors have subsequently removed language related to Harris from hundreds of Capitol riot indictments. McFadden hammered on that point in his order. “The Government has never explained how it got such a basic fact so wrong for so long,” he said. “Presumably, it was relying on representations—and in felony cases, grand jury testimony—of Secret Service personnel. Given all that, Griffin may probe the Government’s evidence as to the location of Vice President Pence.”

Hundreds of Trump supporters were indicted by the corrupt DOJ who falsely claimed Kamala was still in the building when the Capitol was first breached. We now know this was completely false.

So who will hold the DOJ accountable?

Here is more video of Kamala leaving the building with the video number included.

Julie Kelly added this: The basis for the most common misdemeanor—entering, remaining on restricted grounds—was the presence of both Harris and Mike Pence at the Capitol. As Secret Service protectees, the area was automatically “restricted.”

Politico broke story in Nov 2021 that Harris had left prior to any breach and indictments claiming Harris was at the Capitol were inaccurate.

Didn’t matter to DC judges that DOJ inaccurately claimed in hundreds of charging documents Harris was inside the building before admitting the truth.

DOJ then focused on Pence, insisting he was still on Capitol property during the breach. But he was whisked away to an underground garage, the public and defendants have been told, although the exact location is still unknown.

Defendants cannot ask witnesses including Secret Service agents as to Pence’s precise whereabouts to confirm he remained on Capitol grounds to justify the charge.

Now that charge—1752—is under review by DC appellate court. During oral arguments, the panel seemed inclined to kick one case back to the judge and require the judge (conviction after bench trial) to demonstrate foreknowledge of Pence’s presence at the Capitol.

This could result in another huge wave of court filings related to 1,000+ charged with 1752.