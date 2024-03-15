Detroit Pistons Guard Jaden Ivey Says “Jesus is Coming” (VIDEO)

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey was not ashamed to share his faith following his 34-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets.

In a postgame press conference, the 22-year-old rising star stated, “I just want to say that Jesus is the way, the Truth, the Life.”

Ivey continued, “Jesus is coming back, and we all have to repent for our sins, and … we have to put our faith in Jesus.”

WATCH:

Ivey’s impressive 34-point effort led all scorers and helped boost the Pistons to a 118-100 win against the Nets.

Per Christian Post:

This isn’t the first time Ivey has shared his faith on the national stage.

As a member of the Purdue men’s college basketball team, Ivey shared that he was thankful to God for his team’s participation in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Ivey’s expression of his faith in Christ is refreshing to witness, considering the NBA has been plagued with promoting liberal campaigns and CCP propaganda.

Watch Ivey’s entire press conference here: