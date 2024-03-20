DELUSIONAL: Rep. Ted Lieu Says the Best Way to Avoid Fake News is to Watch MSNBC (VIDEO)

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) recently appeared on the Ali Velshi show on MSNBC and claimed that the best way for people to avoid fake news is to watch MSNBC. He actually said this with a straight face and seemed to mean it.

This is the same network that pushed the Russia collusion hoax and every other imaginable anti-Trump conspiracy theory for the last six years.

What Ted Lieu is really saying here is that he agrees with all of the completely insane commentary on this clown-show network.

Watch below:

Ted Lieu – The best way to combat fake news is for people to watch MSNBC because they report real news all the time. pic.twitter.com/codb08hgm6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 19, 2024

People on Twitter/X were quick to respond:

Well this is awkward then. pic.twitter.com/M1EonS6c7s — David Gray (@DGrayTexas45) March 19, 2024

Ted Lieu is nuts. pic.twitter.com/8DSnfiG0hZ — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 19, 2024

The MSNBC that just “reported” there is NOT a migrant crime problem? pic.twitter.com/XVOvgyXDeD — David Gray (@DGrayTexas45) March 19, 2024

Sure they do… pic.twitter.com/mMFWDx37PE — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 19, 2024

“People should watch our state run media. They will give you all the truth we want you to hear.”

– Democrats — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) March 19, 2024

Never fails. They always accuse others of the very same things they do. @tedlieu is one of the worst offenders. — Skip Solis (@s_solis44) March 19, 2024

MSNBC has never met an anti-Trump conspiracy theory that they didn’t love and immediately report on the air.

And Ted Lieu is praising them for it. What does that tell you about him?