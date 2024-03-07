DELUSIONAL: Joe Scarborough Says ‘This Version of Biden Intellectually, Analytically, is the Best Biden Ever’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Morning Joe is reportedly one of Joe Biden’s favorite TV shows and it’s easy to see why. They go to bat for him every single day, in ways that challenge reality itself.

Joe Scarborough said this week that the current Joe Biden is the best Joe Biden ever.

According to him, Biden is more intellectually solid than he has ever been. Who believes this?

Real Clear Politics provides a transcript:

But comparing that guy’s mental state — I’ve said it for years now, he’s cogent, but I undersold him when I said he was cogent. He’s far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he’s better than he’s ever been intellectually, analytically, because he’s been around for 50 years and, you know, I don’t know if people know this or not, Biden used to be a hot head. Sometimes that Irishman would get in front of the reasoning, sometimes he would say things he didn’t want to say. This is — and I don’t — you know what I don’t really — start your tape right now because I’m about to tell you the truth. And F— you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I have known him for years. The Brzezinski have known him for 50 years. If it weren’t the truth I wouldn’t say it. And you read “The New Yorker” interview, I don’t think it’s going to make a huge difference in Oshkosh or the upper peninsula of Michigan, but if you want to know the truth, if you really give a damn, if anybody out there gives a damn about the truth, read that interview and you will sit and read through that and you will go, “Oh, my god, there’s just no comparison between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.” Historians will look back and they will say “Why was this race close in February, in early March?” Because it makes no sense.

Here’s the video:

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough brags about Joe Biden: “F*ck you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever." Does anyone actually believe that? pic.twitter.com/QKyZY8SDtJ — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) March 6, 2024

Scarborough is not living in reality. No one sees Biden in this way, except maybe Scarborough.