Dave Brat: This Holy Week Let it Sink In “The Elite Schools are Training in Marxists. They’re Not Training in Christians” (VIDEO)

Former Republican Representative and Dean of Liberty University Dave Brat joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Tuesday.

During their discussion Dave Brat described the vast difference in beliefs between the ruling elites and normal American voters. As an example: Normal Americans have a very unfavorable view of Congress and mainstream journalists. The sociopathic overlords however have very favorable opinions of Congress and American journalists.

Dave Brat: Normal Americans, voters, 6% of normal people have a ‘very favorable view of Congress for good reason. They’re bankrupt in you. Your wages are going down. Productivity has been going down for 70 years. 10% of the average Americans like journalists, because as you saw in your shattered glass segment yesterday, mainstream media has fallen apart.

The Wall Street Journal made a smear at Jim DeMint yesterday… They just lie. They straight out lie. Then a 17% favorable view of professors. After you see the Harvard headlines and the MITs and the whatever and the elites and the elites, and they’re plagiarizing and make up stuff and lying, and the treatment of their own Jewish kids on campus. I’ve been on Liberty campus. I’ve never heard a kid make a racist, sexist remark in my five years here. Our kids are just remarkable.

Then on the elite side of the world, by contrast, the elites, they are sociopathic overlords, the head of the State Department, DOD, CIA, FBI, mainstream media, all the academics, etc. That top 1% of the folks who rule our lives and make up these budgets for us, 69% of them have a very favorable view of Congress. Why? Because they just funded $7.2 trillion, and part of that goes to every elite group on the Hill, and the State Department, the NGOs who are helping the border invasion. 71% of the elites, the elites have a 71% favorable view of journalists. You got to be kidding. It’s hard to find the truth these days. Then same thing, the elites have a 76% favorable view of the professors who are the elitists who are training in the kids to, roughly speaking, being Marxists.

In Holy Week, let that sink in. Your elite schools are training in Marxists. They’re not training in Christians. They’re not training people in on the Judeo-Christian West. They’re training in Marxists who want to create division.

Sad but true.

The future of the country is bleak when the youth are being brainwashed to hate America and its values.