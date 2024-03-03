Daughter of Democrat Virginia State Senator Who Promotes Strict Gun Control Faces Citation for Alleged Gun Possession at Norfolk Airport

You can’t make this up.

Theresa Lucas, the daughter of Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas (D), was cited last week for allegedly carrying a gun through security at Norfolk International Airport.

Theresa Lucas, whose mother is a radical Democrat known for stricter gun control measures, has been cited for allegedly attempting to bring a gun through security at Norfolk International Airport, according to police documents and a report by 13 News Now.

Senator Louise Lucas represents the 18th district of Virginia, an area that includes Portsmouth and Chesapeake, and has been an outspoken proponent of gun control legislation in the state.

“I’d like to refer to it more as gun violence prevention. Gun violence prevention is the operative term for us because in order to get there, we have got to – we’ve got to get a grip on how we limit access to firearms to people who should not have them,” said Sen. Lucas following a shooting at Walmart.

Sen. Lucas was also acquitted of felony charges accusing her of participating in a conspiracy to dismantle a Confederate monument in Portsmouth.

The incident has drawn public attention due to the apparent contradiction between Sen. Lucas’s legislative stance and her daughter’s alleged action. Police documents indicate that the younger Lucas is now facing a citation under Virginia Code 18.2-287.01.

This law makes it illegal to possess or transport a firearm or other weapon into an airport terminal. It is a Class 1 misdemeanor, and the punishment can include up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.

The summons issued by the Norfolk Airport Authority Police Department ordered Theresa Lucas to appear in General District Court on March 8 to respond to the citation.