Current Polling Shows the 2024 Electoral College Map Looks Extremely Good for Trump

Based on current polling, the Electoral College map is looking very good for Donald Trump.

The map image below is going to trigger a lot of Democrats and people in media. It shows Trump dominating in the swing states and winning the election by a comfortable margin.

Tom Bevan, the co-founder of Real Clear Politics, posted the map to Twitter/X. Take a look:

If the election were held today, based on the current RCP Poll Averages in battleground states this would be the Electoral College map:https://t.co/3EDqmgGopE pic.twitter.com/YHtzczLf64 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 15, 2024

The Washington Times is suggesting that even Minnesota is in play for 2024:

Because of Mr. Biden’s horrendous policies, however, Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes will also be in play. First, in 2016, Hillary Clinton carried Minnesota by just 44,000 votes against Mr. Trump even though he barely campaigned there. And the fact that a whopping 18.9% of voters chose “Uncommitted” in Minnesota’s recent Democratic presidential primary could be a sign of things to come. The Muslim American community’s opposition to Mr. Biden’s foreign policy in the Middle East will be a huge factor in Minnesota. In the 1992 presidential election, businessman Ross Perot received nearly 24% of the vote in Minnesota, which allowed Democratic challenger Bill Clinton to win the state decisively over President George H.W. Bush. This year, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and a member of the famous Democratic political family, will almost certainly be on the ballot in Minnesota, siphoning votes from Mr. Biden, the unpopular incumbent.

If the RCP map is accurate, Trump would win bigger in 2024 than he did in 2016.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of major polls, this is where the election stands today: Trump takes every swing state and wins with a bigger electoral margin than he did in 2016. https://t.co/ntZzJTkPLk — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 15, 2024

Of course, so much of this is going to come down to turnout and ballots, but things seem to be headed in the right direction.