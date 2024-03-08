Criminal Justice Activist Charged with Murder After Decapitated Head Inside Apartment’s Freezer, Suspect Caught on Video in Disguise (VIDEO)

Sheldon Johnson, a 48-year-old criminal justice reform advocate who appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast as a beacon of positive change, has been arrested on charges of murder after a decapitated head and limbless torso were found in his Bronx apartment.

Johnson, recently released after serving a 25-year jail sentence, was vocal about the injustices of the U.S. justice system, particularly racial biases, on the Joe Rogan podcast.

His arrest now paints a chilling picture contrary to the one of reform and redemption he previously portrayed to listeners.

The Bronx’s 44th Precinct officers were confronted with a horrifying scene after responding to a call at Johnson’s apartment. Inside, they discovered a human torso in a blue bin and a severed head in the freezer. Neighbors had reported hearing pleas for life and subsequent gunshots, which led to the wellness check and the grim discovery.

Johnson, who worked for the public law firm Queens Defenders, was arrested and held without bail, according to the New York Post.

The victim was identified as Collin Small, 44, who reportedly had a troubled history with Johnson dating back to their shared time at Sing Sing prison.

As he was led away in handcuffs, Johnson professed his innocence to the press. However, the evidence appeared damning, with police also finding other dismembered limbs in Johnson’s apartment and a video showing him in disguise near the crime scene.

