Crime Pays in New York: Proposed Bill Would Pay Inmates $2600 After They Leave Prison

In New York, crime pays.

A new bill introduced in Albany would offer inmates leaving prison around $2,600 in “an effort to help them get back on their feet.”

State Senator Kevin Parker and Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs introduced the legislation, which would allow inmates to collect around $400 each month over six months once they leave prison, and have asked that 25 million dollars be set aside for the initiative.

According to Fox 5 New York, currently, there are no limitations on how or where the money can be spent.

State Senator George Borrello opposes the bill.

“My colleagues seem to think that these these are folks that are a victim of circumstances,” Borrello said. “You chose to commit a crime in New York State. If you really are concerned about how much money you’re going to have in your pocket when you leave prison, then don’t go there to begin with.” Right now when people leave prison they are given $40, which comes from their garnished earnings behind bars. “In this economy that amount is barely enough to get groceries or purchase clothes for a job interview,” bill sponsor Assemblyman Gibbs said. “The first 72 hours after release are crucial in determining an individual’s successful reintegration into society. By increasing the amount to up to $2550 in the span of a few months we allow folks the opportunity to reach their full potential. This isn’t just a social justice bill but a public safety one. We need to start offering real support to folks re-entering society if we want to reduce recidivism and ensure stability and dignity for all.”

The proposed bill comes at a time when New York is engulfed in crime.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed a new plan to deploy 750 National Guard members in a desperate attempt to combat the rampant crimes plaguing New York City’s subway system.