Guest post by Naomi Seibt

A shocking revelation about Germany’s military plans is shaking the geopolitical landscape: A leaked audio recording exposes a chilling conversation among top-ranking military officials regarding a potential operation to bomb the Crimean Bridge in Russia with Taurus missiles.

Worse yet, the recorded voices, one of whom is Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz – the commander of the national Air Force himself, stress that Germany’s involvement in the attack must be concealed from the public.

Germany Planned a Crimea Attack German military officials reportedly planned to attack Russia’s Crimea bridge, aiming for strategic and political impact, stressing non-direct involvement. “The target is not only of military-strategic importance, but also political good. We… pic.twitter.com/rfIjC8E7eo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 1, 2024

The recording, initially dismissed by some as mere propaganda, has been confirmed as authentic by the highest echelons of the German government.

Russian officials demand swift answers from Berlin, labeling the leaked conversation as evidence of direct German complicity in acts of aggression against Russia. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scorns NATO, suggesting a glaring betrayal of trust, while former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev condemns Germany as a resurfaced adversary. He released a brutal statement on Telegram:

“After all, our eternal opponents, the Germans, have again turned into sworn enemies.“

“And again the call from the times of the Great Patriotic War became relevant:

“DEATH TO THE GERMAN-FASCIST OCCUPANTS!”

One can only hope that Putin keeps his cool.

He tends to rule with a very firm grip on the situation without resorting to disastrous measures out of pure impulsivity.

Nevertheless, the gravity of the situation cannot be overstated. At stake are not only diplomatic relations but the delicate balance of power in Eastern Europe. The Crimean Bridge, a symbol of strategic importance linking Crimea to mainland Russia, emerges as a focal point of contention.

This occurred just after Putin delivered his State of Nation Address wherein he sent a stern warning to the West: Aggressors against Russia will face much harsher consequences. Russia is prepared to fight with technologically advanced weapons and a highly efficient economy. Thus, the Western mass media immediately escalated the fear-mongering and claimed that Putin was threatening the West with nuclear war.



However, it is crucial to note that Putin clearly stated that any form of attack would only be a defensive measure in response to Western attacks.

“There is no reason for an escalation of tensions. Russia is always available for dialogue and seeking common solutions.”

Plus, he emphasized that a nuclear war would be an extremely serious scenario which he would never take as lightly as the Western media does to incite panic:

“Everything they are inventing now, spooking the world with the threat of a conflict involving nuclear weapons, which potentially means the end of civilisation – don’t they realise this? The problem is that these are people who have never faced profound adversity; they have no conception of the horrors of war.”

But now that Germany had to put the cards on the table, Putin’s word of warning takes on a new dimension: Suddenly, there is an explicit reason for Putin to suspect that Germany is willing to attack with exceptionally destructive weaponry.

The world is watching. Everything depends on Germany’s response to the monumental controversy.

Shockingly however, the Western mainstream media and German Federal minister of Defence Boris Pistorius show no remorse about the planned attack and refuse to address the content of the audio recording. Instead, they are bashing Russia for having the audacity to intercept military conversations. But who committed the greater breach of trust? Russia or Germany?

“All of this is a perfidious game that Putin is playing,” Pistorius said. Not a good time to poke the bear!

Germany has exposed the war-mongers within its own political Elite. The German people are entirely removed from the decision making. This is a testament to Germany’s crumbling democracy. We must confront the most delicate question:

Could this be the spark that ignites WWIII?