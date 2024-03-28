JUST IN: Comer *Invites* Joe Biden to Testify Before Oversight Committee About His Family’s Influence-Peddling Scheme

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Thursday *invited* Joe Biden to testify before his committee on his family’s influence peddling scheme.

“The Committee has accounted for over $24 million that has flowed from foreign sources to you, your family, and their business associates. The Committee has identified no legitimate services to merit such lucrative payments. You have repeatedly denied playing any role in your family’s business activities, but the Committee has amassed evidence—including bank records and witness testimony—that wholly contradicts your position on these matters,” Comer wrote in a letter to Joe Biden.

Comer called Biden out for taking money from China.

“You have asserted your family has not made money from China. However, the Committee has identified approximately $10 million originating from China connected to Biden influence peddling. Former business associates of your family have testified that you personally met with multiple individuals from China who have collectively sent millions of dollars to your family. Many of these meetings and business development occurred while you were Vice President or campaigning to be President,” Comer said.

James Comer said Biden needs to answer for pressuring Ukraine to fire Viktor Shokin, the solicitor general who was investigating the Ukrainian gas company tied to Hunter Biden.

“You have asserted that your pressuring Ukraine in 2015 to fire a government official investigating a company in which your son had a financial interest was wholly in line with U.S. policy. The Committee has received bank records showing that your son was paid $1 million per year for his position on the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma until you left public office and then his salary was inexplicably cut in half. Additionally, the Committee has been obstructed by the White House regarding information necessary to evaluate action you took regarding the firing of the Ukrainian government official,” Comer said.

Chairman Comer called Biden out for his business dealings with Russia.

“You have asserted that you “never talked business” with your family’s business associates. However, the Committee has received testimony that you in fact regularly joined meetings by speakerphone, including with certain Russian individuals with whom your son did business. The Committee has identified several instances in which your involvement aligned with your family receiving money originating from Russia,” Comer said.

Comer added, “In February 2014, the richest woman in Russia paid into your son and his business associate’s company $3.5 million days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in an apparent attempt to avoid U.S. sanctions on Russian bank accounts. To date, the Russian oligarch has not been subject to any public sanctions.”

The Oversight Committee said it is open to accommodating Biden’s schedule but proposed April 16, 2024 for the hearing to occur.

“President Biden must answer questions about his participation in his family’s pay-for-influence schemes,” Comer said.