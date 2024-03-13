Columbia County Georgia Election Results to be ‘Manually Counted’ After Tabulation Machine Malfunctions in Several Precincts: Report

Columbia County Board of Commissioners has reportedly demanded an immediate hand count of tonight’s election ballots following reports of widespread “technological errors” in voting machine operations across several precincts.

CJ Pearson, a pro-Trump candidate contending for a State House seat in Georgia, has been vocal about the irregularities, taking to social media to express his concerns and allegations.

“I have received reports that several precincts in my district experienced voting machine malfunctions related to a “technological error,” Pearson wrote on X.

“This has prompted the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to call for a physical hand count of the race. We are currently monitoring this situation to survey the impact it may have had on our race,” he added.

The Board of Commissioners has not released a statement detailing the specific nature of the technological errors nor the expected impact on tonight’s results.

Pearson’s statement has struck a chord with many of his supporters and voters across the political spectrum in Georgia, who are now questioning the reliability of the automated election systems.

Behizy wrote, “This news comes from Pro-Trump State House candidate CJ Pearson. Are they trying to cheat Pearson out of a win Voters in Georgia can’t even trust that their vote will be counted. It’s hilarious how tabulation machine malfunctions are always corrected by hand counting. Why can’t it be the default? BAN THE MACHINES. HAND COUNT THE VOTES.”

BREAKING: Columbia County, Georgia Board of Commissioners have called for a physical hand count of tonight’s election results after tabulation machine malfunctions related to a “technological error” were reported in multiple precincts This news comes from Pro-Trump State House… pic.twitter.com/jetd7B2lPv — George (@BehizyTweets) March 12, 2024

Another X user, wrote, “Guys the machines stole all the votes in this Democrats precinct in 2022. She actually WON her race when they did recount!”

Guys the machines stole all the votes in this Democrats precinct in 2022. She actually WON her race when they did recount! #recalldominion https://t.co/c7cPS1ELUv — Robin O’Brien (@zombiemommy) March 12, 2024

