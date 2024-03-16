CNN’s Jake Tapper Gets Called Out for His Sick Fake News Attack on Aaron Rodgers – Rob Schmitt at Newsmax Scores Direct Hit (VIDEO)

Earlier this week CNN’s Jake Tapper reported, without ANY evidence to back up his claims, that NFL great Aaron Rodgers cast doubt on the Sandy Hook school shootings.

Tapper told the CNN audience that Rogers told an acquaintance at the time – nearly 11 years ago – that he doubted the original story and that the shooting never happened.

Aaron Rodgers quickly responded to this fake news attack.

Rodgers tweeted out: “As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community. ❤️”

Despite Aaron’s remarks Tapper doubled-down and said he was sticking with his story and that he spoke to a separate “anonymous” source.

Jake Tapper: “I have also spoken to another person, one who would like to remain anonymous in order to avoid harassment, who also had a similar encounter with Aaron Rogers, saying that Rogers claimed the, quote, Sandy Hook never happened. All those children never existed. They’re all actors. Aaron Rodgers is responding to our story, kind of. He does not deny saying what we reported. He said, so who knows, right?”

So Tapper is using an “anonymous source” to double down on a hit piece against popular quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

There is no public record of Rogers EVER saying anything remotely close to what Jake Tapper is alleging.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt took Tapper to the woodshed over his latest disgusting attack on a Biden critic.

Rob Schmitt: Take a step back and try to understand what’s really happening here. For a story that helps CNN’s general agenda, which is the Biden agenda, hearsay from 2013, they’ve never mentioned before, can just be blasted wall to wall across the world, much like any random, insane claim that’s made about Trump. It’s nonstop coverage. You never hear the end of it.

But if the claim is made about Joe Biden’s very obvious corruption, the bar raises so high a 747 can’t clear it. Jake Tapper has refused to speak with Tony Bobulinsky for two years now despite numerous desperate pleas to come on the show. CNN really only reports on the president’s corruption allegations when they have something that looks like it’s exculpatory. That’s generally how CNN operates.

Until they get something that they like, and then all of a sudden, the standards at that network just fall through the floor.”

That’s exactly what’s happening. If it hurts Trump or helps Biden they’ll give it wall-to-wall coverage regardless of how ridiculous the report or flimsy the source.

We could NEVER get away with that on The Gateway Pundit – you have to have standards.