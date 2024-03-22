JUST OUT: CNN Highlights Poll That Shows Trump Has Massive Lead Over Biden on Issue of Border Security (VIDEO)

CNN data analyst Harry Enten recently cited a new poll which shows Trump with a nearly insurmountable lead over Biden on the issue of border security.

It’s very easy to understand why. It’s just amazing that CNN reported on this.

And remember, this is now the top issue for the 2024 election, even eclipsing the economy.

Mediaite reports:

CNN elections analyst Harry Enten observed that polling suggests that President Joe Biden is on pace for the worst performance by a Democratic presidential candidate with Hispanics “since we started polling the gosh darn thing” in an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360 Wednesday night. In a segment about Donald Trump’s advantage over Biden on immigration, Enten noted that while voters trusted Biden more than Trump by an ultra-slim margin on the issue in 2020, they far prefer Trump now. “It’s near 30 points!” exclaimed Enten about Trump’s margin. “This is a tremendous change that’s going on and it’s no wonder that Donald Trump is running on immigration. And he’s not just running on it in a Republican primary, he’s running on it in the general election.”… If you ask Hispanic voters, who do they trust more on border security and immigration? Overwhelmingly, they trust Donald Trump more, by a tremendous margin. Look at that: 49% to 24%. And that is in line with what we’re seeing in the polls in general amongst Hispanics, right?

See the video below:

BREAKING: CNN’s Data Analyst Harry Enten reveals that Hispanic voters show “overwhelming” trust in President Trump over Biden on border security and immigration. A demographic once “won” by Biden by 20+ points now teeters at a mere 2-point lead. “If you ask Hispanic voters, who… pic.twitter.com/lnUda1EnIE — Hank (@GCapital_LLC) March 21, 2024

Anderson Cooper didn’t seem very happy about this news, did he?

Democrats and the media know that this issue alone could win the election for Trump.