CNN Host Stunned to Learn Biden Administration Hasn’t Reached Out to Family of Soldier Killed in Afghanistan Withdrawal (VIDEO)

The mother-in-law of a female soldier who was killed in Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan recently appeared on CNN and the host mistakenly assumed that Biden had reached out to their family.

When the woman noted that they have never heard from anyone in the Biden administration, the host seemed stunned by the news.

No one else would be surprised to learn this, but people at CNN live in a bubble where Biden is some great man of empathy.

Here’s how the exchange goes, via Twitchy:

Watch the exchange below:

CNN anchor left STUNNED when gold star mom says that Biden has NEVER reached out to her family about her daughter-in-law's death. CNN: "He's often called the 'Consoler in Chief.' He does talk to families who've lost loved ones…Have you experienced that from him?" Christy… pic.twitter.com/apPQiMyMSd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 7, 2024

Joe Biden has actually never spoken about the soldiers who were killed in this incident.

Biden's never even publicly said the names of the 13 servicemembers who died at Abbey Gate during his botched Afghan withdrawal. He's given credit by the media for his great Consoling, but frequently ignores inconvenient deaths. https://t.co/fWrPbBtmmw — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 7, 2024

Again, no one is shocked by this except people like the CNN host. The corporate media is not dealing in reality.