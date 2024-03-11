Celebrities Rushed to Mock Trump’s Assessment of Failing Country, Now They’re Deafeningly Silent as Violent Gangs Take Over

by

Former President Donald Trump knew what he was talking about when he mentioned that Haiti was rife with issues.

Of course, it wasn’t as crass as the liberal media claimed it was as the then-president clarified that he never called it a “s***hole countr[y],” but rather was tough when discussing the issues it was facing, according to Breitbart.

Nonetheless, leftist voices such as Conan O’Brien were quick to criticize the New York businessman for statements they assumed he said.

The comedian visited Haiti back in 2018 to fight back against the extremely harsh and hateful comments that President Trump made about the lovely and beautiful country of Haiti.

Unfortunately for O’Brien and his fellow leftists, that’s not the reality.

Most of Haiti is not like the expensive resort that the late-night talk show host stayed in.

Rather, the country is a chaotic mess that has constantly been teetering on the edge of chaos and destruction.

The Biden administration is currently having to consider deploying United States Marines into Haiti as gangs have attacked government buildings in Port-au-Prince.

Important locations such as the Presidential Palace, the Interior Ministry and a police headquarters were ransacked by gunfire and explosions.

The United States military had to run an overnight mission to evacuate staff and add additional security at the U.S. embassy in the chaotic country, per Politico.

To top it all off, much of the unrest within the country stems from a leader pushed forth by the Biden administration that the people have long called to retire from his position, per ABC News.

So what do the leftist and late-night hosts have to say about the deteriorating situation in Haiti that Biden played a part in?

Unsurprisingly, nothing.

The same people who were quick to cast stones at Trump have kept their lips airtight when it comes to discussion on the unbridled disaster occurring in Haiti.

It’s shocking to no one as the same gaggle of unfunny comedians who took every opportunity to make digs at former President Trump have somehow only shown praise for the current geriatric President Biden.

Inelegant language about Haiti seems to be a more pressing issue for liberals to discuss and criticize. Where is the discussion and criticism for our current leader, who has plunged his own and other countries into countless messes?

The silence from these talk show hosts speaks volumes.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
The Western Journal

You can email Connor Cavanaugh, The Western Journal here, and read more of Connor Cavanaugh, The Western Journal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.