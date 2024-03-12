CDC Sends Team to Battle Measles Outbreak at Crowded Chicago Migrant Shelter With Four New Cases in Past Few Days

A packed migrant shelter in Chicago with over 1,800 residents (including 95 children two years old and younger) is experiencing a measles outbreak that has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to dispatch a team to help battle the outbreak. The team is expected to arrive on Tuesday. Two children and two adults have been diagnosed with measles in the past few days. One child has recovered, the other is in the hospital in good condition. The two adults, diagnosed Monday, are reported in stable condition. A fifth unrelated case popped up elsewhere in Chicago last week.

A mass vaccination effort took place at the Pilsen migrant shelter over the weekend with about 900 migrants getting the MMR vaccine. Approximately 700 migrants were assessed as having already been vaccinated or exposed to measles and were not required to be quarantined. Some unvaccinated migrants reportedly broke quarantine and left the shelter, according to a statement by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Olusimbo ‘Simbo’ Ige, MD, MPH:

“We have advised all unvaccinated and newly vaccinated residents of the quarantine period (21 days) but some of those residents have left the shelter, and I want to acknowledge that,” Dr. Ige said. “That is why we so strongly advise the unvaccinated to get the vaccine and to immediately quarantine if you have had contact with anyone with measles.”

WMAQ-TV reported on the CDC’s statement Monday (excerpt):

In a statement, a CDC spokesperson said a team of experts, which will support the local response to recent measles cases, is expected to arrive on Tuesday. “CDC continues to recommend the safe and effective MMR vaccination as part of the routine immunizations schedule for all children and adults, with special guidance for international travel,” the statement continued.

Cook County Health issued a measles warning Monday in English and Spanish alerting those who were recently at two hospitals and a health building:

A patient with measles infection presented to the Stroger Hospital Emergency Department on Tuesday, February 27. The patient was admitted under proper isolation and airborne precautions. Any person who was at the Stroger Hospital Emergency Department on Tuesday, February 27, between 12:00pm and 11:58pm should contact the Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-743-7216 Monday-Friday between 8:00am-5:00pm. A second patient, who was later diagnosed with measles, presented to CCH’s Arlington Heights Health Center and the Cook County Health Professional Building on Thursday, March 7. Any person who was at the Arlington Heights Health Center on Thursday, March 7 between 12:00pm and 2:00pm should contact the Cook County Department of Public Health at 708-836-8600. Any person who visited the Cook County Health Professional Building between 11:00am to 3:30pm, should contact the Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-743-7216 Monday-Friday between 8:00am-5:00pm.

Excerpt from a Monday night statement by the Chicago Department of Public Health:

CHICAGO – In response to confirmed measles infections in the city for the first time in five years, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) escalated and expanded coordination with community and healthcare partners, various other city agencies, and state, county and federal public health officials to contain the spread of the virus to the greatest degree possible. Unfortunately, the United States as a whole is currently experiencing a resurgence of measles, and cases have been reported in 17 states so far. Two additional measles cases have been identified in the Halsted Street shelter in Pilsen, bringing the total number of cases at the shelter to four. These two new cases are in adults, and both are stable. Including an additional case last week unrelated to new arrivals, there have been five confirmed cases in the city. Because some Chicagoans on the whole are unvaccinated, there remains an opportunity for the virus to spread. CDPH is, therefore, treating this response as a citywide one and is calling on all eligible unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated now. Most Chicagoans are routinely vaccinated in childhood and therefore not at high risk. Over the weekend and in partnership with Cook County Health, Rush University Medical Center and the University of Illinois-Chicago, CDPH assessed nearly all residents of the Pilsen shelter where there have been four confirmed measles cases, and successfully vaccinated more than 900 shelter residents with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. More than 700 shelter residents who were assessed and found to already be immune from previous vaccination or infection were allowed to enter and exit the facility. Those who are newly vaccinated were instructed to remain at the shelter for 21 days from date of vaccination, which is when the vaccine confers full immunity. "This is a massive operation and I thank our many partners who are assisting with it and the new arrivals for understanding the need to get vaccinated and quarantine. As long as measles circulates in Chicago, we will continue to take a proactive approach to protecting as many people as we can from this highly infectious disease," said CDPH Commissioner Olusimbo 'Simbo' Ige, MD, MPH. "Vaccination remains by far the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles. New arrivals and all Chicagoans should get the MMR vaccine if they haven't already." Other developments in the response on Monday: CDPH and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications have established a standing presence at the new arrivals landing zone site, providing doses of MMR to unvaccinated individuals arriving in Chicago as part of their intake process. All new arrivals awaiting placement at the landing zone who have been vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination will be placed into temporary shelters. On Monday, several dozen residents of the Pilsen shelter who were immune – from previous vaccination or infection – were moved to an alternative site to begin ramping up quarantine logistics. The City will continue to transfer immune residents as well as those who need to quarantine in designated hotel spaces. Provider teams are being directed to other new arrival shelters across Chicago to provide MMR vaccinations to those who need them and mitigate the spread of measles to new settings.

WBBM-TV report on the outbreak says health screening for migrants is inconsistent:

