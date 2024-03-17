CDC Finally Releases 148 Page Study on Myocarditis Following COVID Vaccine – And EVERY SINGLE WORD is Redacted!

Zachary Stieber, a reporter with the Epoch Times, released the CDC report on the frequency of myocarditis following the COVID vaccines.

Zachary posted the FOIAed documents here.

Every single page was redacted!

EVERY SINGLE WORD!

Every single word was redacted.

Last September, nearly two hears after the introduction of the COVID vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci finally admitted the vaccines cause myocarditis.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE: Dr. Fauci Now Admits COVID Vaccines Cause Myocarditis (VIDEO)

So when did they learn this? And how severe were the results?

Vigilant Fox added: “They’re is obviously something very wrong that they are trying to hide.

