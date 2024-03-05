California Mayor Bill Wells On Democrats Flooding the Nation with Illegals: “They’re More Committed to the Ideology Than They Are Committed to Keeping People Safe”(Video)

El Cajon, California, Mayor Bill Wells has been vocal about the impact of illegals in his community thanks to Joe Biden’s dismal failure at protecting the border.

Hundreds of people are now living at San Diego airport because the state has no place left to put people, and Wells says that no help is coming from Governor Newsom or the federal government.

Wells, who is running for California’s 51st Congressional District, joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to expose the government’s migrant operation, which has seen a surge in the San Diego area from 300 illegal ‘drop offs’ per day to 4,000 over the last five days.

Stuart Varney: If you want to find out what’s going on on the border, you watch Fox. Listen to this. More than a thousand migrants were released onto the streets in San Diego over the weekend. There was no place for them to go. The county ran out of money and had to close a shelter. Joining me now is Bill Wells. He’s the mayor of El Cajon in San Diego County. Can you just spread it out for us? Spell it out, please. What happened, your honor?

Mayor Bill Wells: Yeah, so normally we get about 300 drop offs a day, and that’s been pretty bad. But recently, the border patrol told us that we should expect 1000 a day, and that’s what’s been happening. In the last five days, we’ve had 4000 people that have come across and that’s flooding the streets. California is already the biggest place where homeless people live in the nation. So that’s already strained our resources to the capacity, I mean, really past capacity. And now you have this crisis with no money to help and no idea where these people are coming from or where they’re going or what they’re doing. And it’s a humanitarian disaster.

Varney: Your honor, are they literally just wandering around the street? Sleeping on the street? Sleeping on the beach? Just wandering around on…is that what’s going on?

Mills: You know, it’s a mixed bag. When I was down there with Bill Melugin, and they were dropping people off from the busses, and they were immediately being taken onto another bus that the NGOs were running, taking them to another location, which took them to another bus, which took them to the San Diego airport. And I think that’s all designed to be this cloak and dagger thing to keep us from knowing…we’re not supposed to know who they are or where they’re going. But so we know that some of them are getting out of town on airports. We know a lot of them are sleeping in the airport. And the rest of them, we have no idea.

Varney: That’s extraordinary. California is a sanctuary state. Is that likely to change anytime soon?

Mills: Oh, no. San Diego is the far bastion of left-wing political thought. And they’re more committed to the ideology than they are committed to keeping people safe. And they’d rather see the whole state and frankly, the country go down than give up on this ideology that open borders are a good idea and homelessness is a good idea. They’re definitely going off the cliff on this one.

Varney: I know San Diego quite well, lived there for a while. It’s a beautiful place. It seems like I want to be a weather forecaster in San Diego because it’s always 72 degrees and sunny, but, I guess it’s just beautiful.

Let me ask you this. How do the people in San Diego feel about Governor Newsom running for the presidency?

Mills: I think everybody realizes that Governor Newsom has been a disaster. Again, it goes back to this allegiance to party lines no matter what. And I think that even though their lives have been degenerated by homelessness, by out-of-control pricing, by the border surge, by just the law and order problems, I mean, we have almost no law and order here, even though all those things, there’s a high percentage of people that vote Democrat that will vote for him no matter what. And that’s a little disheartening. We saw that with the recall.

But, however, I want to give some hope because I think, I feel things are changing. I’m running for Congress right now. I’m out in the campaign trail, and I have Democrats coming up to me every day saying I’ve never voted Republican in my life, but this has got to stop. We’re finished. We’re done. I’m voting for you.

Watch: