British Fish and Chips Shop Ordered to Remove Union Jack Mural ‘Because It’s Inappropriate for the Area’

London Assembly candidate and Parliamentary candidate for Eltham and Chislehurst Mark Simpson with Golden Chippy’s owner Chris Kanizi/Image: @RealMGSimpson/X

An award-winning chip shop in the U.K., Golden Chippy, has been told by the local council that it must remove a Union flag mural outside its shop.

According to The Daily Mail, Greenwich council, where the shop is located,  said they received a “‘number of complaints’ about the mural” which features the phrase ‘A Great British Meal,’ saying it was an ‘unauthorised advert.’

GB News reports:

The shop’s owner, Chris Kanizi and his staff were left puzzled by the decision from Greenwich Council, who said they made the order after “a number of complaints [were] made to local ward councillors.”

However, nearby residents have spoken out in favour of the mural, with one even telling GB News that it reminded them of a Banksy painting.

One resident said: “It doesn’t offend me at all. It’s a fish and chip shop isn’t it? I’ve got nothing against it. It’s just a part of the advertising.”

Another said: “I think it’s quite good and quite beautiful. It shows the flag of Great Britain and I think that’s good. I don’t think they should take it down.”

