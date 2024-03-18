British Fish and Chips Shop Ordered to Remove Union Jack Mural ‘Because It’s Inappropriate for the Area’

An award-winning chip shop in the U.K., Golden Chippy, has been told by the local council that it must remove a Union flag mural outside its shop.

According to The Daily Mail, Greenwich council, where the shop is located, said they received a “‘number of complaints’ about the mural” which features the phrase ‘A Great British Meal,’ saying it was an ‘unauthorised advert.’

GB News reports:

The shop’s owner, Chris Kanizi and his staff were left puzzled by the decision from Greenwich Council, who said they made the order after “a number of complaints [were] made to local ward councillors.” However, nearby residents have spoken out in favour of the mural, with one even telling GB News that it reminded them of a Banksy painting. One resident said: “It doesn’t offend me at all. It’s a fish and chip shop isn’t it? I’ve got nothing against it. It’s just a part of the advertising.” Another said: “I think it’s quite good and quite beautiful. It shows the flag of Great Britain and I think that’s good. I don’t think they should take it down.”

➡️Delighted to go and show my support to Golden Chippy after @Royal_Greenwich council ordered their mural removed ➡️When @LeeAndersonMP_ said “I want my country back” we all know what we meant ➡️On May 2nd vote for common sense vote for @reformparty_uk & @HowardCCox ️ pic.twitter.com/fzCEGRhX8T — Mark G Simpson (@RealMGSimpson) March 17, 2024

