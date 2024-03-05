BREAKING: Kyrsten Sinema is Out! Arizona Senator Announces She Will Leave DC at The End of This Year (VIDEO)

Kyrsten Sinema announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection to the United States Senate in 2024 and will “leave the Senate at the end of this year.”

Despite leaving the Democratic Party in 2022 and switching to Independent, Kyrsten Sinema has voted with Democrats on just about everything.

This leaves a head-to-head matchup between the Trump-Endorsed GOP Senate Primary frontrunner Kari Lake and Democratic frontrunner Ruben Gallego.

Prior to Sinema’s departure, Kari Lake was polling higher than Gallego and Sinema in a three-way matchup in the latest poll from Rasmussen.

In a head-to-head matchup between Lake and Gallego, Lake still comes out on top 45-42.

Western Journal reports,

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the Bull Moose Project, found that Lakewas ahead in both a two- and a three-person race, depending on whether Sinema sticks out her campaign. With three people in the race, Lake holds a 4-point lead over Gallego, 37 percent to 33 percent, with Sinema taking 21 percent of the vote. If Sinema were to abandon what’s likely a lost-cause candidacy, things look only slightly better for Gallego, with Lake taking 45 percent and Gallego 42 percent, according to the poll. In a two-person race, 8 percent said they were undecided and 4 percent they wouldn’t vote. In a three-person race, 7 percent say they were undecided and another 2 percent wouldn’t vote.

The survey of 1,001 Arizona Likely Voters was conducted on February 21-26, 2023 by Rasmussen Reports and The Bull Moose Project.

The latest poll from @Rasmussen_Poll shows that any way you slice it, with Sinema or without, I am beating @RubenGallego. The people of Arizona despise @JoeBiden‘s agenda, & they’re not going to send the radical (Ruben) who enabled it to the United States Senate. I am on a… pic.twitter.com/Umq0pVQp7w — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 29, 2024

Sinema released the following video, announcing her retirement on X earlier: