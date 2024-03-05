BREAKING: Kyrsten Sinema is Out! Arizona Senator Announces She Will Leave DC at The End of This Year (VIDEO)

by

Kyrsten Sinema announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection to the United States Senate in 2024 and will “leave the Senate at the end of this year.”

Despite leaving the Democratic Party in 2022 and switching to Independent, Kyrsten Sinema has voted with Democrats on just about everything.

This leaves a head-to-head matchup between the Trump-Endorsed GOP Senate Primary frontrunner Kari Lake and Democratic frontrunner Ruben Gallego.

Prior to Sinema’s departure, Kari Lake was polling higher than Gallego and Sinema in a three-way matchup in the latest poll from Rasmussen.

In a head-to-head matchup between Lake and Gallego, Lake still comes out on top 45-42.

Western Journal reports,

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the Bull Moose Project, found that Lakewas ahead in both a two- and a three-person race, depending on whether Sinema sticks out her campaign.

With three people in the race, Lake holds a 4-point lead over Gallego, 37 percent to 33 percent, with Sinema taking 21 percent of the vote.

If Sinema were to abandon what’s likely a lost-cause candidacy, things look only slightly better for Gallego, with Lake taking 45 percent and Gallego 42 percent, according to the poll.

In a two-person race, 8 percent said they were undecided and 4 percent they wouldn’t vote. In a three-person race, 7 percent say they were undecided and another 2 percent wouldn’t vote.

The survey of 1,001 Arizona Likely Voters was conducted on February 21-26, 2023 by Rasmussen Reports and The Bull Moose Project.

Sinema released the following video, announcing her retirement on X earlier:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.