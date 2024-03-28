BREAKING: Court Rules Undated Ballots CANNOT BE COUNTED in Pennsylvania Elections – Sanity Prevails!

The Third US Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that mail-in ballots with no dates cannot be counted by Pennsylvania election officials.

George Behizy reported:

BREAKING: The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that mail-in ballots with no dates can't be counted by Pennsylvania election officials Democrats were fighting so that every ballot that showed up would count… this ruling stops that insanity pic.twitter.com/7I49zyCzZw — George (@BehizyTweets) March 28, 2024

NPR reported: