Boxing Superstar Ryan Garcia Shockingly Claims Evidence of Elite Child Trafficking — Alleges He was Forced to Watch Children Being Raped and Says He Has Video Proof (AUDIO)

Boxer superstar Ryan Garcia has come forward with harrowing allegations of elite child trafficking circles and disturbing personal experiences. The acclaimed boxer, known for his explosive speed and impeccable 24-1 record, is now at the center of a controversy that threatens to overshadow his upcoming fight against Devin Haney.

In a recent conversation with internet personality and professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, Garcia made a harrowing claim that he was held down and forced to watch the sexual abuse of children, suggesting a connection to the clandestine gathering known as Bohemian Grove.

“I don’t give a f—k, bro. They held me down and they made me watch little kids get raped. I don’t give a f—k anymore. They f—king took me to the f—king woods, bro. I’m not f—king joking, bro. I have f—king proof, bro. I don’t give a f—k, bro. I f—king will show you every f—king video you could ever f—king believe. Bohemian Grove is real. They f—king tied me down and they made me f—king watch. I absolutely don’t give a f—k anymore,” said Garcia.

LISTEN: (Warning: Explicit Language)

JUST IN: Professional boxer Ryan Garcia tells @Cobratate that he was held down and forced to watch children get r*ped, adding that “Bohemian Grove is real.” The statement comes just days after Garcia released a video claiming his Instagram account was hacked and his cards were… pic.twitter.com/JoUmNZITOp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2024

This revelation comes on the heels of Garcia’s announcement that he had lost control of his personal and financial accounts.

Garcia recently took to social media in a panic-stricken state, said, “Hey guys, it’s Ryan. I’m coming on here to explain what’s going on. I’m not in possession of my phone, I can’t get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked. I’m being really taken advantage [of].”

“I would personally want to just send out a video to the people that love me and my fans, family that’s concerned that I’m okay. I’m not dead, I believe in Jesus, all those [rumors] are lies. They tried to put me in jail. The are blocking my cards, and I can’t access my money. I don’t know what’s going on but just know I’m okay,” he continued.

WATCH:

Clearing things up pic.twitter.com/nVapB4EuwG — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 4, 2024

This statement comes after a six-second video was posted on his Instagram, with a message that read “THE DEATH OF RYAN GARCIA,” accompanied by a slew of insults directed at the lightweight boxing sensation. This ominous post has since sparked widespread alarm among his followers and the boxing community.

Express.co.uk reported:

On Garcia’s Instagram page – where his username is ‘kingryan’ – a post was shared that has ultimately left his fans concerned for the boxer’s wellbeing. The video lasts just six seconds and shows a shaky video of what appears to be the boxer’s house along with a strange message seemingly written by a stranger. The post was shared to both his story and main page, along with Tiny Tim’s ‘Tip Toe Thru’ the Tulips’ playing over the clip. The footage showed someone holding the phone as it films facing upward along with an overlaying message that read: “We got him boys. “RYAN GARCIA RIP B**** 666 Video is exactly 666 in time WE TOLD YOU WE WERE COMING” – along with what appears to be a laugh before it fades into incoherent gibberish. On Garcia’s X page, the caption read: “MARCH 3 SUNDAY 2024 we slit RG THROAT AND THRU HIM IN A BASKET NOBODY WILL FIND HIM.” The disturbing message is followed by a series of randomly pressed letters and closes with the sentence: “SATAN SITTING AT THE TOP NOW. 666.” The same video featured a different caption on Instagram to his X account, with the photo app’s version reading: “THE DEATH OF RYAN GARCIA BILL HANEY WAS RIGHT ON THAT ONE BAA A ABANANABA WHABABANANANABA A BAPHOMET BAPHOMET.” After another series of randomly pressed keys, the text continues: “This is why you don’t mess with us at the top B*** ASS B**** SUNDAY MARCH 3 2024.”

Henry Garcia, Ryan’s father, attempted to quell the rising alarm by suggesting his son was engaging in internet trolling, yet this was contradicted by a stark message from Garcia’s ex-wife.

“If all my followers are believers, can you please pray for Ryan? We are not together, and I’ve been in contact with him. He may seem fine, but he is not,” Drea Celina said.

“I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed. This is not a troll. I’m genuinely concerned, and so are all his family members. We are not part of any of this [faking death stuff] and want him to get better. But this is real. Pray for him,” she added.

In the face of widespread confusion and growing concern, Garcia has announced plans to conduct a live drug test in an attempt to alleviate suspicions surrounding his mental state and recent behavior.