Bloodbath: Huge Shakeup at RNC As Trump’s Team Prepares to Ax More Than 60 Staffers

There has been a huge shake-up at the RNC as Trump’s team swiftly moved to fire dozens of staffers after Ronna McDaniel stepped down.

Ronna McDaniel stepped down as RNC chairwoman last week after losing several elections in the 7 years she served as the leader.

Michael Whatley, the Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, was elected as chair of the RNC. Lara Trump was elected co-chair of the RNC.

According to Politico, more than 60 RNC staffers will be axed.

Politico reported:

Donald Trump’s newly installed leadership team at the Republican National Committee on Monday began the process of pushing out dozens of officials, according to two people close to the Trump campaign and the RNC. All told, the expectation is that more than 60 RNC staffers who work across the political, communications and data departments will be let go. Those being asked to resign include five members of the senior staff, though the names were not made public. Additionally, some vendor contracts are expected to be cut. In a letter to some political and data staff, Sean Cairncross, the RNC’s new chief operating officer, said that the new committee leadership was “in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned” with its vision. “During this process, certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team.”

