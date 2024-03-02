Blackwater Founder Erik Prince on Ukraine, ” We Need to Bring That War to a Close – An Ugly Peace is Better than Whatever Their idea of an Ideal War Is”

Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater, joined Patrick Bet David recently. Prince described what he sees as the best solution for Ukraine – an ugly peace.

Prince is a former US Navy SEAL officer and well-respected military strategist.

Erik Prince: “We need to bring that war to a close because all Ukraine is doing right now is destroying itself demographically. They’re chewing up the next generation of manpower that they really can’t really replace right now. They don’t have enough manpower. The Western defense base is pathetic. And you’re not going to out-conventional war the Russian Bear. And I would say an ugly peace is better than whatever their idea of an ideal war is.

Patrick Bet David: Well, what is an ugly peace though?

Erik Prince: Meaning, freeze the lines, straighten the lines… Let them keep Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, whatever. It’s not the American taxpayer’s obligation to spend another hundred billion dollars in Ukraine when there’s been significant corruption and really nothing to show for it.”

Via Zlatti71.

Elon Musk agrees with Erik Prince.

