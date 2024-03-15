Black Smoke Spotted Over Lincoln Memorial Causes Scare

Residents and visitors of D.C. were frightened after seeing a cloud of black smoke rise over the Lincoln Memorial on Friday morning.

The heavy black smoke above the National Mall stemmed from a vehicle fire five miles away in Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington Fire officials reported the fire resulted from a pickup truck catching fire on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The fire caused a significant delay for commuters, and there have been no reports of anyone being injured from the blaze.

LOOK:

Per Fox 5 DC:

Smoke from a vehicle fire in Virginia caused a stir around Washington, D.C. on Friday morning after the plume from the crash appeared to hang over the National Mall.

From certain vantage points, a mix of dark black and light white smoke appeared to come from an area near the Lincoln Memorial and rise above it.

The haze was actually a result of a car fire in the Arlington area that was about five miles away from the monument.

Arlington Fire & EMS said the fire involved a pickup truck and trailer along the southbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway past I-66 and prior to the Key Bridge.

WATCH:

This isn’t the first time smoke has caused concerns in the nation’s capital.

In July of last year, heavy smoke stemming from Canadian wildfires covered D.C., causing air quality alerts.

