Black Smoke Spotted Over Lincoln Memorial Causes Scare

Residents and visitors of D.C. were frightened after seeing a cloud of black smoke rise over the Lincoln Memorial on Friday morning.

The heavy black smoke above the National Mall stemmed from a vehicle fire five miles away in Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington Fire officials reported the fire resulted from a pickup truck catching fire on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The fire caused a significant delay for commuters, and there have been no reports of anyone being injured from the blaze.

LOOK:

Black smoke has been spotted at the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/cIX1rBfVYY — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 15, 2024

Per Fox 5 DC:

Smoke from a vehicle fire in Virginia caused a stir around Washington, D.C. on Friday morning after the plume from the crash appeared to hang over the National Mall. From certain vantage points, a mix of dark black and light white smoke appeared to come from an area near the Lincoln Memorial and rise above it. The haze was actually a result of a car fire in the Arlington area that was about five miles away from the monument. Arlington Fire & EMS said the fire involved a pickup truck and trailer along the southbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway past I-66 and prior to the Key Bridge.

WATCH:

BREAKING: “Suspicious Packages” were reported to law enforcement earlier today near the National Mall. Black smoke has been spotted at the Washington’s Lincoln Memorialpic.twitter.com/GK6GbXQZLg — AJ Huber (@Huberton) March 15, 2024

This isn’t the first time smoke has caused concerns in the nation’s capital.

In July of last year, heavy smoke stemming from Canadian wildfires covered D.C., causing air quality alerts.