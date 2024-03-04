Bill Maher ROASTS Joe Biden: “You Walk Like a Toddler with a Full Diaper” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s days are numbered.

Democrats know that no one is buying that this dementia patient is running the government or has a grasp on reality.

Democrats also know that if they steal the upcoming election in 2024 NO ONE will believe them. Not this time!

It’s so bad that even Bill Maher is making Joe Biden the punchline.

On Friday, Bill Maher had this to say about Joe Biden: “You walk like a toddler with a full diaper.”

Bill Maher: Stop with the I’m sharper than ever. Nobody’s buying that. Don’t try to deny the age thing. Lean into it. Lean in? Lean in like you’re eating soup and just admit it. Say yes. I’m bad with names, and I walk like a toddler with a full diaper.

Via Midnight Rider.

It won’t be the first time Joe Biden was accused of offloading in his diaper.

The Duchess of Cornwall met President Joe Biden at a climate summit in November 2021, but the emissions she was left talking about had little to do with the environment, according to a new report.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Biden passed gas while chatting with Camilla at the COP26 Summit on Monday — and she can’t stop talking about how gross it was.

“It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” the source said. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

The Mail report says, “the President met the Duchess during a reception on Monday at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, attended by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Boris Johnson.”

A week earlier, “Poopy Pants Biden” trended on Twitter after reports that the president had a “bathroom accident” while meeting the Pope.