Biden Tells MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart That Every Time He Hears Trump Speak, He Gets All “Juiced Up” (VIDEO)

What did Joe Biden mean by this?

Joe Biden sat down for a softball interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

Biden discussed his disastrous State of the Union speech, the backlash from Democrats for calling Laken Riley’s murderer an “illegal” alien, and his so-called ‘red line’ on Israel.

“During your response to [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s] heckling of you, you used the word ‘illegal’ when talking about the man who allegedly killed Laken Riley,” Capehart said.

“An undocumented person. And I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal.’ It’s ‘undocumented,’” Biden said.

“So you regret using that word?” Capehart asked.

“Yes,” Biden replied.

At one point Joe Biden claimed he gets all ‘juiced up’ when Trump speaks.

“Biden told me every time he hears Trump speak, he gets ‘juiced up,'” Jonathan Capehart said.

Of course, Jonathan Capehart thought this was totally normal and praised Joe Biden.

WATCH:

MSDNC: "Biden told me every time he hears Trump speak, he gets 'juiced up.'" pic.twitter.com/PIL6qAu9oD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2024

