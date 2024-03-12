Biden Slurs Badly as He Announces New $300 Million ‘Emergency Package’ For Ukraine (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday met with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland in the East Room of the White House.

Per the White House of the Tuesday’s meeting:

The leaders will reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s brutal war of conquest. The meeting also coincides with the 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession to NATO and underscores the United States’ and Poland’s shared ironclad commitment to the NATO Alliance, which makes us all safer. The three will coordinate ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. They will also discuss the strong U.S.-Polish strategic energy security partnership, its robust economic relationship, and the United States’ and Poland’s shared commitment to democratic values.

Biden heavily slurred his words as he announced a $300 million emergency package for Ukraine on Tuesday.

Congress refused to give Joe Biden funding for Ukraine so he went around them and unilaterally announced another military package.

“Today, the United States is announcing an emergency package for Ukraine…” Biden said.

“The package includes munitions and rounds to help Ukraine hold the line against Russia’s brutal attacks for the next couple of weeks,” Joe Biden said, adding, “we must act before it literally is too late.”

BIDEN (slurring): “Today, the United States is announcing an emergency package for Ukraine…” pic.twitter.com/7bYlaL3XyJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

It’s one giant scam.

CBS released a documentary titled “Arming Ukraine.”

The documentary looks into what has happened to the military weapons that have been given to Ukraine.

The documentary exposed that only “like 30%” of weapons given to Ukraine reached their final destination.

The Biden Regime is just laundering money in plain sight.