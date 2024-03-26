Biden in North Carolina: “Folks, For America Sends Me a Congress That Are Democrats!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina to participate in a campaign event.

Kamala Harris joined Joe Biden at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh.

Joe Biden slurred his words as he mumbled about healthcare and the federal deficit.

“The federal deficit is down by 160,000— 160,000,000 bucks!” Biden said (of course, this is a lie).

Joe Biden’s speech was interrupted by anti-Israeli protesters. He looked around confused as protestors shouted about Gaza.

WATCH:

Biden, after being interrupted by anti-Israel protesters (again): "They have a point" pic.twitter.com/GNLrt1Rg7U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2024

At one point Biden’s brain broke.

“Folks, for America sends me a Congress that are Democrats!” Biden said.

VIDEO:

BIDEN (predictably confused by his teleprompter): "Folks, for America sends me a Congress that are Democrats!" pic.twitter.com/jV1VQcxCiW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2024

After wrapping up his brief remarks, Biden, flanked by Kamala Harris and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D), waved and then shuffled off the stage.

Biden repeated the same old story about his grandfather before he turned around and shuffled away.

WATCH: