Biden in North Carolina: “Folks, For America Sends Me a Congress That Are Democrats!” (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina to participate in a campaign event.

Kamala Harris joined Joe Biden at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh.

Joe Biden slurred his words as he mumbled about healthcare and the federal deficit.

“The federal deficit is down by 160,000— 160,000,000 bucks!” Biden said (of course, this is a lie).

Joe Biden’s speech was interrupted by anti-Israeli protesters. He looked around confused as protestors shouted about Gaza.

WATCH:

At one point Biden’s brain broke.

“Folks, for America sends me a Congress that are Democrats!” Biden said.

VIDEO:

After wrapping up his brief remarks, Biden, flanked by Kamala Harris and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D), waved and then shuffled off the stage.

Biden repeated the same old story about his grandfather before he turned around and shuffled away.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.