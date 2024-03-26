Biden Mumbles Through Remarks on Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Refuses to Take Questions (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered brief remarks on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapsed very early Tuesday morning after a container ship collided with a support column.

At least two people were rescued from the water. Six other people are still missing.

According to the FBI, there is no evidence of terrorism linked to the bridge collapse.

“The FBI from the very first, assessing this matter from an investigative standpoint, I want to be clear that there is no specific or credible information to suggest that there are ties to terrorism in this incident,” Special Agent William DelBagno said.

WATCH:

FBI says it has found no evidence of terrorism linked to the Baltimore bridge collapse. pic.twitter.com/kS9itOlxkl — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 26, 2024

Joe Biden mumbled through brief remarks and refused to take any questions.

“It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge,” Biden said adding that the shipping company may be held responsible. “That could be, but we’re not going to wait for that.”

WATCH:

Pres. Biden vows the "federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing" Baltimore's Francis Scott Key bridge after its collapse. Asked whether the shipping company should be held responsible, Biden says: "That could be, but we're not going to wait for that." pic.twitter.com/7Z4QgrOKsY — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2024

Biden said he plans to go to Baltimore “as quickly as I can.”

WATCH:

Biden says he's not taking questions, then says he'll visit Baltimore "as quickly as I can." He said the same thing about East Palestine, Ohio — and it took him more than a year to visit. pic.twitter.com/xJU1FodZn6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2024

Biden turned his back on America and shuffled away.

WATCH: