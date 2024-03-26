Biden Mumbles Through Remarks on Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Refuses to Take Questions (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered brief remarks on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapsed very early Tuesday morning after a container ship collided with a support column.

At least two people were rescued from the water. Six other people are still missing.

According to the FBI, there is no evidence of terrorism linked to the bridge collapse.

“The FBI from the very first, assessing this matter from an investigative standpoint, I want to be clear that there is no specific or credible information to suggest that there are ties to terrorism in this incident,” Special Agent William DelBagno said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden mumbled through brief remarks and refused to take any questions.

“It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge,” Biden said adding that the shipping company may be held responsible. “That could be, but we’re not going to wait for that.”

WATCH:

Biden said he plans to go to Baltimore “as quickly as I can.”

WATCH:

Biden turned his back on America and shuffled away.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.