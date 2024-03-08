Biden Doesn’t Know Which Way to Walk as He Enters House Chamber – Then Loses Battle with Teleprompter During SOTU (VIDEO)

81-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday evening delivered his third State of the Union address.

A confused Biden shuffled along and took selfies as he made his way to the Speaker’s dais to deliver his speech.

He had to ask which way to walk as he entered the House chamber.

“Alright, am I going this way?” Biden asked his handler.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "Alright, am I going this way?" HANDLER: "Yes, sir." pic.twitter.com/3WnHvsj88e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

Biden barely hoisted himself up as he prepared to deliver his speech.

Of course, he short-circuited and lost a battle with his teleprompter as he lied about the 2020 election.

WATCH: