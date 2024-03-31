Biden Campaign Slammed for Sending ‘Second Gentleman’ Doug Emhoff to Florida for Outreach to Latino Voters

Florida has become a solidly red state but the Biden campaign can’t ignore Trump’s massive gains among Latino voters, so this week the Biden campaign did an event to reach out to these voters in Florida.

In a move suggesting that they’re not very serious about this, they sent ‘second gentleman’ Doug Emhoff, husband of Vide President Kamala Harris.

This choice caused some people to think that Biden has already conceded these voters and the state of Florida.

Townhall reported:

Latest Biden Campaign Move Suggests the President Has Given Up on These Voters Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried told reporters earlier this week that the state party had “complete confirmation that the Biden campaign, as well as national surrogates and national partners, will be investing dollars here.” Fried, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava introduced their Hispanic voter outreach plan at a party this week. However, Miami Herald reporter Fabiola Santiago pointed out that there were no local media or big-name Hispanic celebrities in attendance— which he suggested means that the Democrat Party has accepted the fact that Republicans have the state in the bag.

The reaction was pretty brutal:

Biden campaign/FL Dems botched a Hispanic outreach event In Miami ✅didn’t invite local media ✅Then, @fabiolasantiago (who often reflects their politics!) wasted them in @MiamiHerald ✅Dems attacked her ✅top Hispanic media coming to her defense https://t.co/0iHwInC42I https://t.co/XP4yQzlsU3 pic.twitter.com/SOSj9xVfRb — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 29, 2024

From Fabiola Santiago’s column:

Sending the Second Gentleman, as charming as he is, means we aren’t an important state. He isn’t a top presidential campaign surrogate in the party like the Obamas and Clintons. He’s not a rising star relevant to Latinos like California Senator Alex Padilla, son of Mexican immigrants and climate change combatant, credited with passage of the POWER On Act to address disasters. Or like eloquent New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries, in line to be speaker of the House if Democrats regain the majority. Democrats could have brought to town Biden’s education secretary, Miguel Cardona, a respected educator born in Connecticut of Puerto Rican parents. He could’ve eloquently taken on the diminishing value of a Florida education based on GOP political indoctrination, the way the state is alienating instead of embracing minorities, and the appointments of the governor’s cronies to important education posts. Democrats also could have brought to the launch Biden’s Cuban American Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — and pushed back very publicly locally on the sham effort by Republicans, including the Cuban Americans from Miami in Congress, to impeach him.

A brutal but fair assessment.