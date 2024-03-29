Berkeley: Anti-Israel Protesters Call Jews “Zionist Pigs,” Heckle Holocaust Survivor and Chant “From the River to the Sea” at City Council Meeting (VIDEO)

Radical pro-Palestinian protesters heckled Holocaust survivor Susanne DeWitt, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor and called Jews “Zionist Pigs” during a City Council meeting in Berkeley, California this week.

The Jew-haters also chanted “from the river to the sea” a famous expression in support of the extermination of Jews in Israel during the meeting.

Susanne DeWitt was speaking in favor of Berkeley’s Holocaust Remembrance Day when the protesters continued to disrupt her and would not let her finish.

The mob action was captured by The Jewish Community Relations Council.

Susanne DeWitt: Over six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. And many more were left with scarred lives. I urge the Berkeley City Council to pass the Holocaust Remembrance Day Proclamation because we are currently witnessing a tremendous surge in anti-Semitism. Jews are now under existential threat. The invasion by Hamas that broke a ceasefire… Mob: Time! Time! Susanne DeWitt: Led to the murder of 1,200 Israelis and the brutal torture and rape of women. Mob: Lies! Lies!… Stop Lying!

This ended with more screaming by the mob as Susanne DeWitt attempted to finish her remarks.

What a disrespectful, disgusting bunch!

Via JCRC Bay Area,

WATCH: Susanne DeWitt, an 89 year-old Holocaust survivor who was arrested and sent to Dachau Concentration Camp at age 4, was repeatedly heckled by demonstrators as she spoke in favor of the City of Berkeley's Holocaust Remembrance Day proclamation. pic.twitter.com/B3mx5mjjSo — JCRC Bay Area (@SFJCRC) March 28, 2024

Breitbart reported — Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguin condemned the riot on Thursday: “I am outraged over the hateful and deeply antisemitic behavior we saw at Tuesday’s Council meeting. Heckling people including Holocaust survivors, then co-opting its message for an anti-Jewish agenda, threats and hate speech will not be tolerated. We will not be intimidated.”